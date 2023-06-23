This white Mzansi woman knows how to dance to amapiano, and many people were shocked

TikTok user @lyndsey1peters shared a video of herself grooving to amapiano while at work

People flocked to the comment section to let the lady know that her moves are fire

Amapiano is the groove of our people! Seeing this white lady bust some spicy moves had Mzansi people cheering with excitement.

This vibey lady shared a video of herself grooving to amapiano while at work. Image: TikTok / @lyndsey1peters

Source: TikTok

While amapiano has the whole world grooving, being able to pull off the viral dances that accompany the genre is not as easy as some make it look.

White lady grooves to amapiano at work in fire TikTok video

TikTok user @lyndsey1peters shared a video of herself grooving to amapiano while at work, and it is safe to say that the good sis has got the moves!

Take a look at this spicy lady doing her thing:

Mzansi citizens have a moment of silence for the woman's lit dance moves

Mzansi people flooded the comment section with awesome messages letting the woman know that she can dance better than they can. Amapinao runs in this one's veins for sure!

Read some of the cool comments:

lea $ejoe said:

“This one has a little spice in it.”

Unproblematic laughed:

“The minute I saw the black Airforces I already knew…”

Kaybee said:

“Yohhhh I never espedidit nahhh you ate!”

Carencarl admitted:

“Who watched this video more than once ”

Joshua Oguntuase said:

“She is invited to the cookout.”

Amapiano artist Focalistic chats about the South African music industry and taking Ispitori international

In related news, Briefly News reported that amapiano star Focalistic has faced his fair share of opposition due to his unique style of music and language. However, he has taken it all in stride and used it as fuel for his success.

With his extensive travels around the world, Focalistic has put isPitori, the Pretoria music scene, on the global map.

Focalistic shared his thoughts on how the music industry in South Africa can be improved. He believes that the country needs to take entertainment more seriously, both structurally and from a government perspective.

