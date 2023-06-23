Global site navigation

TikTok Video of 2 High Schoolers’ ‘Forever Yena’ Challenge Blooper Still Leaves Mzansi Entertained: "Love It"
People

TikTok Video of 2 High Schoolers’ ‘Forever Yena’ Challenge Blooper Still Leaves Mzansi Entertained: "Love It"

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • Two friends decided to take part in one of the latest dance trends on TikTok, and they were a hit
  • In an entertaining video, both of them attempted the Forever Yena dance challenge, and they moved in sync
  • Online users were impressed to see what both of the girls considered a blooper when one of them lost the beat

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Two students participated in a TikTok dance challenge. Both friends seemed to be nailing it until the end.

TikTok video of SA students dancing to amapiano had people laughing
A TikTok video of SA students trying to dance to amapiano jam 'Forever Yena' but messing up was fun for many to see. Image: @shelley.kim1
Source: TikTok

The video of their dance attempt received over 13 000 likes. Netizens commented on their impressive dancing skills.

2 girl friends' TikTok dance while at school gets 80 000 views

@shelley.kim1 posted a video of her and a friend dancing to amapiano. In the clip, both of them were doing well until one made a mistake at the end, creating a blooper. Watch the video below to see the two ace the routine in the beginning:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans entertained by 2 teenagers' amapiano dancing skills

Online peeps are usually entertained by dance videos. Many viewers praised them despite not finishing the whole routine. Read people's compliments below:

lwazipickup;) commented:

"She had no reason to eat like that."

Wandi wrote:

"I saw you perform at the mghhda showcase thing and omds you are SO talented. like i was so in awe of your stage presence and energy."

Orla said:

"She dances better than me boii ."

aybee joked:

"Every high school has their own special matenas, love it."

miya.vabaza remarked:

"When I was in high school, this was very rare. The air in high school now is so different."

2 schoolboys' amapiano dance gets Mzansi's attention with 800k views

Briefly News previously reported that two boys got lots of attention for dancing to an amapiano track. The pair put on a performance that was a hit.

The video of the kids garnered over 92 000 likes from entertained peeps. The comments were filled with people complimenting the dancing duo.

@deovanicloete posted a video of him dancing up a storm with a schoolmate. The pair danced in their school uniform, showing off some fancy footwork.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel