Two friends decided to take part in one of the latest dance trends on TikTok, and they were a hit

In an entertaining video, both of them attempted the Forever Yena dance challenge, and they moved in sync

Online users were impressed to see what both of the girls considered a blooper when one of them lost the beat

Two students participated in a TikTok dance challenge. Both friends seemed to be nailing it until the end.

A TikTok video of SA students trying to dance to amapiano jam 'Forever Yena' but messing up was fun for many to see. Image: @shelley.kim1

The video of their dance attempt received over 13 000 likes. Netizens commented on their impressive dancing skills.

2 girl friends' TikTok dance while at school gets 80 000 views

@shelley.kim1 posted a video of her and a friend dancing to amapiano. In the clip, both of them were doing well until one made a mistake at the end, creating a blooper. Watch the video below to see the two ace the routine in the beginning:

South Africans entertained by 2 teenagers' amapiano dancing skills

Online peeps are usually entertained by dance videos. Many viewers praised them despite not finishing the whole routine. Read people's compliments below:

lwazipickup;) commented:

"She had no reason to eat like that."

Wandi wrote:

"I saw you perform at the mghhda showcase thing and omds you are SO talented. like i was so in awe of your stage presence and energy."

Orla said:

"She dances better than me boii ."

aybee joked:

"Every high school has their own special matenas, love it."

miya.vabaza remarked:

"When I was in high school, this was very rare. The air in high school now is so different."

2 schoolboys' amapiano dance gets Mzansi's attention with 800k views

Briefly News previously reported that two boys got lots of attention for dancing to an amapiano track. The pair put on a performance that was a hit.

The video of the kids garnered over 92 000 likes from entertained peeps. The comments were filled with people complimenting the dancing duo.

@deovanicloete posted a video of him dancing up a storm with a schoolmate. The pair danced in their school uniform, showing off some fancy footwork.

