A video shows two Mzansi students having the most fun dancing to a hit amapano song on TikTok

The two close friends were all the rave as people reacted to the kids' impressive moves to a catchy beat

Online users applauded the young boys for displaying some impressive moves in the viral dancing video

Two boys got lots of attention for dancing to amapiano. The pair put on a performance that was a hit.

A dancing pair from Unpington dance together at school. Image: @deovanicloete

Source: TikTok

The video of the kids garnered over 92 000 likes from entertained peeps. The comments were filled with people complimenting the dancing duo.

Upington school kids go toe to toe with some lit amapiano moves

@deovanicloete posted a video of him dancing up a storm with a schoolmate. The pair danced in their school uniform, showing off some fancy footwork. Watch the dance video below:

Mzansi reviews Upington students' dancing

Amapiano dance videos are always a big hit, especially when it's children dancing. The video of these two young dancers was a viral hit. People had a lot of praise for the kids. Read their kind comments below:

❤️CLAUDI-POPS❤️ commented:

"Killing it in these my guys forever nina."

zuleika wrote:

"Tell the boy on the left I said hi."

noenoe applauded them:

"Move it boys"

chichi declared:

"They both ate and left no crumbs mara boy on he the left shocked me, he devoured shem!. Hayini mntase too good."

Andile criticised:

"Guys on the stands are so bored, these two probably been trying to get the moves right for far too long. They killed it though "

Deovani Cloete replied:

"Actually took us two tries."

