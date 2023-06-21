A TikTok of people dancing but with a twist was a hit on social media as many were entertained

Online users thought it was hilarious to see people dressed in animal costumes dancing up a storm in a club

The video got a lot of attention from people who were amused by the bizarre scene of their performances

TikTok users thought it was hilarious to see people dressed in animal costumes dancing to amapiano. Online users found watching the characters dancing in a club environment amusing.

A TikTok video of mascots dancing to amapiano had people enjoying their performance. Image: @litreofc0ke

Source: TikTok

The interesting dancing scene received over 2 000 likes. Hundreds of comments were filled with people cracking jokes about the dancing.

South Africans love different animal mascots dancing to amapiano

A clip posted by @litreofc0ke shows people dressed in animal costumes, including a zebra and other characters, which had people laughing. In the footage, each of the mascots took turns dancing on stage. Watch the video of them grooving to amapiano below:

TikTok viewers rave about how entertaining South Africa is after amapiano video

Online users love dance videos, and this one was entertaining. Many compared the dancing scene to children's shows such as Sesame Street and Cool Catz. Read people's hilarious jokes below:

Kay said:

"Its giving Barney And Friends."

SinoM wrote:

"What in the Cool Catz?"

Ashley commented:

"Takalani was at groove kanti."

lovely lovey marvelled:

"I want to go out like this. it's cold outside now. the outfit looks warm!"

Maphakane exclaimed:

"Not the masked singers at groove!"

Adorable girl dances along to amapiano with Minnie Mouse character in cute video

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a little girl dancing along with her vibey companion, Minnie Mouse, along with a vibey tune has won over the hearts of several Mzansi peeps.

The video was shared by the girl’s mother @_MeladiM on Twitter and showed a person dressed in a Minnie Mouse character costume dancing with great energy to an amapiano song.

The footage proceeds to show the adorable girl in a cute dress following suit as she dances along with the vibey cartoon character.

