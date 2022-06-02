A sweet man took to social media to show off his new car and to thank God for allowing him this blessing

Twitter user @Bogo_M1 is a software engineer who bought himself a lush new BMW which he is extremely grateful for

The people absolutely loved his humbleness and gratitude and helped him celebrate in the comment section

Being able to buy himself a beast of a whip left the young software engineer feeling extremely blessed. Knowing he could not have accomplished this without God, he gave all the glory to Him for this win.

Twitter user @Bogo_M1 thanks God for allowing him to buy this amazing BMW. Image: Twitter / @Bogo_M1

Source: Twitter

When you work really hard and start seeing the benefits of your time, effort and sacrifices, there really is no better feeling. This is what this car meant to the man.

Twitter user @Bogo_M1 took to his page with some fire snaps of the moment he took ownership of a stunning BMW hatchback. While the car is a total beaut, it is the man’s gratitude that made this post so touching.

He captioned it:

“Modimo kea leboga ,” which translates to “God, thank you.”

The people of social media gush over the whip and the young man’s achievement

Seeing the man be so humble and thankful for this blessing left many congratulating him in the comment section. There is nothing more beautiful than a grateful heart.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MsK19562738 said:

“Congrats, Congrats, Congrats. I am inspired”

@_unklekat said:

“Big win, congratulations ”

@JmMashaoj said:

“Don't drink and drive, this car is too fast, enjoy it congrats.”

@KhaboNomhle said:

Source: Briefly News