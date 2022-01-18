"New Whip Who Dis": Man Kicks Off New Year by Buying BMW M4, Leaves SA Inspired

A man took to his Instagram account to share his first big purchase of the year with his online followers

Thulane Vilakazi (@genius_medulla) bought a new BMW M4 and shared photos of himself going to collect it

Online users were abuzz with excitement at the good news and congratulated Vilakazi on his new whip

Smiling all the way to the car dealership was Thulane Vilakazi (@genius_medulla) who took to social media to post his brand new purchase for the year, of a BMW M4.

Thulane Vilakazi (@genius_medulla) bought a new BMW M4 recently. Image: @genius_medulla / Instagram

Source: Instagram

He captioned the Instagram post:

New Whip, who disssss what a great way to start the year, welcoming the new M4 to the family, demo account in real life!!”

He also included a slideshow of photos of himself and his new white beast as well as his BMW Competition on the post.

Online users were overjoyed for the young man as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages on the post:

traderslab_zar commented:

“Broski got new keys.”

lxrd_mordecai said:

“Big big steppa congratulations my g.”

Buyersmvp reacted:

“Billy the Cash.”

kamogelo_016 said:

“Congratulations man.”

Bekithembadavid wrote:

“Ziyakhala ke manje.”

ntokozo_sa commented:

“Proud proud of you my G no cap.”

Malwandecele reacted:

“Mlilo bhuda.”

amogelang_mathaba responded:

“Congratulations on the beast brother”

lime1306 said:

“Time to spin.”

karabo_yllw wrote:

“Zithathe zonke grootman.”

BMW smokes Porsche in drag race, driver left completely speechless

Briefly News previously reported on a social media user gave peeps a good laugh after he posted a video of a Porsche driver eating smoke when he was outdone by a BMW driver during a drag race.

The video was posted by user King Bambatha (@AubreyEsco) on Twitter. In the clip taken from inside the Porsche, the two cars can be seen taking off together before the BMW overtakes and swiftly owns the race, leaving his contender utterly speechless.

Mzansi users evidently enjoyed the 24-second-long clip and wasted no time to share their views and feedback on the post:

@mjoniya_j said: “I’ve seen a 1400 smoke, can’t recall which model, on the TL. Those “eh eh eh, ya shiyana dideng” comments were hilarious.”

Source: Briefly News