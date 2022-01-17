BI Phakathi is back with another touching video of him blessing a mom and son on their way home from a day of hustling

The generous givers asks why the boy is carrying a doll to which the mom says its because he doesn’t have toys

Phakathi responds by giving the boy R50 and also gives the mother numerous cash notes to buy groceries and stock for her business

One of Mzansi’s most generous givers, BI Phakathi took to his social media to share a video of how he effortlessly brightened up a mother and her son’s day.

Bi Phakathi blessed a little boy and his mom after noticing that he had no toys to play with. Image @biphakathi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the clip Phakathi approaches a mother and son walking on a dirt road on their way home from work when he noticed that the little boy was holding a doll. He proceeds to give the boy a R50 note to which he instructs the boy to use it to buy a toy.

However, the faceless philanthropist does not stop as there as he also blesses the boy's mother with several bank notes to buy groceries and use towards her business. The mother looks both happy and shocked at the gift and thanks Phakathi before they continue with their walk.

The beautiful post has won over the hearts of Mzansi users who had only good things to say on the Instagram post:

e_mags reacted:

“God bless man.”

mfk_icekingz replied:

“Blessings upon you.”

snqobile_khumalo commened:

“Wow how he claps his hands is a sign of imfundiso.”

zobantle_m said:

“May your pocket never dry. God continue bless you.”

Ntsakisosandra wrote:

“You are really a good person, love you so much Mr Phakathi.”

vavah_zanele reacted:

“I always watch your videos but le hhay ingikhalisile, God bless you.”

zinzi_n_ commented:

“Wooooo Ay! BI kodwa. Blessings and only Blessings to you mntase. Yini ukusililisa kangaka mbhem inhle lento uyenzayo. God Bless you more and way more.”

lwaziii_an_out wrote:

“You're the world’s greatest.”

Scatterlings replied:

“Beautiful child, special kind of spirit there.”

Siyakondlo said:

“Uthi ubuya emsebenzini uMfana. God bless you and her business to grow to a store.”

BI Phakathi Surprises and Blesses Gogo on Her Way Home in Heart Warming Video

Briefly News previously reported on Mzansi’s much loved philanthropist BI Phakathi shared a heart-warming video of him blessing a gogo with money for Christmas.

In the video posted on the good Samaritans’s Facebook, the gogo is seen walking when Phakathi calls her to come to his car. He proceeds to greet her and asks her if she can still recognises him. The gogo admits that she does and recalls their previous encounter where Phakathi had given her money. They shared a beautiful moment as they reminisced.

The faceless humanitarian then blesses the grandmother with several R100 notes and asks her to count the money. However, he did not stop there, as he continued to give her even more money. The gogo was left speechless and overcome with emotion. She expressed her sincere gratitude, thanking Phakathi several times, saying, "Camagu" ("Thank you").

Source: Briefly News