BI Phakathi is back with another one of his tear-jerking videos of him blessing a gogo with money

The gogo was on her way home when Phakathi greeted her and asked her to come to his car and showered her with several bank notes

The gogo admitted that she recognised the philanthropist from their previous encounter and thanked him continually for the generous gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi’s much loved philanthropist BI Phakathi shared a heart-warming video of him blessing a gogo with money for Christmas.

BI Phakathi shared a video of him blessing a gogo with money. Image: BI Phakathi / Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the video posted on the good Samaritans’s Facebook, the gogo is seen walking when Phakathi calls her to come to his car. He proceeds to greet her and asks her if she can still recognises him. The gogo admits that she does and recalls their previous encounter where Phakathi had given her money. They shared a beautiful moment as they reminisced.

The faceless humanitarian then blesses the grandmother with several R100 notes and asks her to count the money. However, he did not stop there, as he continued to give her even more money. The gogo was left speechless and overcome with emotion. She expressed her sincere gratitude, thanking Phakathi several times, saying, "Camagu" ("Thank you").

Phakathi told the gogo he loves her and wished her well before they parted ways.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The video has touched many Mzansi users’ hearts. Here are some of their thoughtful comments:

Martha Shingange said:

“You make this world a better place. God bless you, brother.”

Danni Howell - Morris responded:

"Soooo Beautiful Pastor! God's love and multiplication to you!"

Thomss Dube commented:

“Nkosiyami, this man is blessed, BI Phakathi your love is wonderful. I wish you many more years to live and continue doing the great work.”

Melissa Jade Osman said:

“Beautiful. She looks happy with this kind man.”

Bupher Kapaya commented:

“You are a blessing my brother and I love you so much. You are my inspiration.”

Ntozakhe Wilson Siko said:

“My brother keep up the good work. May the good Lord watch over you and your family. Stay blessed.”

Prophet Samuel Mankumba reacted:

“I love how she trusted the driver with the money so that he can put it well for her. This grandma is blessed and her trusting heart is beautiful.”

BI Phakathi blesses homeless man with money and love ahead of Christmas

In similar news, Briefly News reported on how BI Phakathi touched the hearts of South Africans this festive season after he came to the aid of yet another person in need. An elderly man sitting on a patch of grass caught the attention of Phakathi.

A closer look revealed that the homeless man's shoes were ragged and torn.

Phakathi did not hesitate to reach into his pockets and bless the elderly man with R1 200. His eyes quickly teared up with the realisation that he could now afford a new pair of shoes and still have enough money left over for food.

Source: Briefly News