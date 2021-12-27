BI Phakathi touched the heartstrings of Mzansi when he helped a struggling South African dad and his daughter on Christmas Day

The father, who has been without work for three months, was shocked when Phakathi handed him a stack of R100 notes

Phakathi encouraged the local man to start his own business and gave him a little extra cash to kick things off

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BI Phakathi spread the joy of Christmas when he came across a struggling South African man and his daughter who were seated on a pavement. A tasty burger and a drink to wash it down laid the foundation for the life-changing encounter between Phakathi and the father-daughter-duo.

Once Phakathi gave the father and his child their burger and drinks, the dad opened up about how difficult it has been to find work. The man explained that he has been unemployed for the last three months and is a qualified diesel and petrol mechanic.

BI Phakathi assisted a father and his daughter who were struggling for food on Christmas day. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

As Phakathi has always done, he reached into his pockets and blessed the family with an incredible sum of cash. Phakathi encouraged the man to start his own business by handing him some extra cash for tools.

When the man asked if he was "BI from Facebook", Phakathi said he was not; seemingly preferring to be remembered as Father Christmas on that special day. Watch the heartwarming video below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans thank Phakathi for assisting the man and his child

Jay Ginelle said:

"Merry Christmas Sir. I’m glad you blessed the man and his daughter on Christmas Day. It’s sad that there are still people out there going without during this festive season."

Veronica Banks shared:

"You honestly have such a good heart. Thank you for making all the underprivileged people feel so special. God bless you."

Denise Keswell wrote:

"This is true humanity. Merry Christmas to you and all your followers."

Lorna Perets Mccairley commented:

"They looks so neglected and downhearted!! You gave them a Christmas miracle! This little girl will remember this for the rest of her life."

Angela Roux added:

"You are amazing. You have the kindest, purest heart I have ever seen, God bless you."

"You are an amazing person": BI Phakathi blesses homeless man with money and love ahead of Christmas

In other news about Phakathi, Briefly News previously reported that he touched the hearts of South Africans this festive season after he came to the aid of yet another person in need. An elderly man sitting on a patch of grass caught the attention of Phakathi.

A closer look revealed that the homeless man's shoes were ragged and torn.

Phakathi did not hesitate to reach into his pockets and bless the elderly man with R1 200. His eyes quickly teared up with the realisation that he could now afford a new pair of shoes and still have enough money left over for food.

Source: Briefly News