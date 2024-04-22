A university student opened up about graduating without his parents in a heartfelt TikTok video

A graduate from the University of Limpopo took to TikTok to share a video of his academic achievement.

Man celebrates graduation day

He revealed the bittersweet reality of graduating without the presence of his parents. Amid the disappointment of not having his parents by his side, the graduate found solace in the company of a friend who was also graduating.

Together, they enjoyed the ceremony and provided support for each other.

Viral video touches Mzansi people

The video was uploaded on the TikTok page @mrvitaminsa. It amassed a whopping 1.4 million views in just two days. The raw emotion and vulnerability displayed in the clip resonated with Mzansi people.

People commended the graduate for his strength and resilience in the face of adversity and offered words of comfort.

@sthe2018 said:

"Ncese ndodana kodwa ngyakubongisa kunjalo."

@gugulethumjaja shared:

"Oh, I know this pain big hug. God is there, love you, my boy."

@user4558110706700 stated:

"Guys you must let us know when you need support on your graduation or important day. We are your TikTok family. One of us will show up. congratulations on your graduation."

@AmilaSekoboto commented:

"That was me 2015. But graduated again in 2018. I will be graduating again next year. No one will be there, I am used to it."

@Fiks posted:

"From today I'm your mother ndodana.Waze wangikhalisa."

@Ramolodhi1 wrote:

"I don't know you, but just know am so proud of you. All the best in the future."

@Mimz_mimz asked:

"How do I send money to you from America? I am like a proud big sister of you both."

@philisiwepinkie added:

"Proud of you son you found a mother in me. Keep on pushing."

