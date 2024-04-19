A woman named Ester posted a video showing herself as a recent graduate versus her current job

The TikTok video shows her working a far-from-glamorous retail job at a clothing shop

The post touched many netizens as they responded with encouraging messages for her

A woman who obtained a degree in HR showed herself working a retail job. Image: @estherrrr2001

A woman posted a relatable video about working in a completely different industry than what she has a degree in.

Esther (@estherrrr2001) posted a TiK ToK video showing herself looking gorgeous at your graduation ceremony. She wore a white suit and celebrated her academic achievement of obtaining a degree in HR.

The video then switched to show another clip of Esther working hard in a clothing shop, arranging the mannequins and folding some clothing items.

Watch the video below:

Internet users offer kind words

The young woman's post touched many netizens, who responded with encouraging messages urging her to keep her head up and keep going. Others could relate to the struggle of working a job that didn't align with their qualifications.

Lebz_500 said:

"You should have seen me sell apples at the taxi rank with my degree or be a cashier at Pick n Pay. Yesterday I got my payslip, I don't usually check it, the shock when I saw my notch. Modimo hase bari!"

Hlengi.Nkosi commented:

"Honestly, it breaks my heart."

Shan_vr responded:

"Start with what you have, God will reward your diligence."

MaMbedla♥️ said:

"Kuzohlangana mama ibambe kanjalo (Things will come together mama, keep going)."

adriana_kim commented:

"I may not know you, but I’m super proud of you♥️♥️. May God bless your hustle."

maggie$ replied:

"My dear be proud of it employment is more worthy if you have big dreams."

CocoSTARR commented:

"If that's not your boutique, may God shine his light upon you. Stay in faith good things are coming my love."

LLB graduate shares unexpected career path

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman shared a video revealing what degree she has versus what she currently does.

Participating in the trending TikTok challenge, Alu (@aralasi1) shared a video showing herself on her graduation day, wearing a stunning printed dress and graduation attire, as she collected her LLB degree from the University of Free State.

The video then transitioned to show Alu at her Amazon call centre job, where she works as a customer service representative.

