A South African woman was left shattered shortly after buying her new Toyota SUV car

Sharing a post on TikTok, @boity_immaculate showed how the vehicle was crashed into after leaving the dealership

The woman blamed her misfortune on witchcraft and sparked differing views from netizens

A woman's car got crashed into shortly after buying it. Image: @boity_20

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share how her joy turned into heartbreak shortly after buying a new car.

Woman crashes her new Toyota

TikTok user Boity (@boity_immaculate) posted a video on the platform showing herself popping open a bottle of champagne next to her newly bought Toyota SUV car at the dealership.

The video then switches to show images of the rear end of the vehicle crashed into and badly damaged moments after leaving the dealership and making her way back home.

"I never believed in witchcraft until this happened ," Boity wrote in her caption.

Mzansi shares their 2 cents on the accident

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who shared their thoughts and theories on Boity's unfortunate accident. Others offered comforting words while some could also relate to the bad luck of a new car being in an accident.

Cashdriven said:

"Maybe you just don't know how to drive. Emanyana ka boloi (Hold on with the witchcraft)."

Mrs_MasegoM commented:

"I lost mine within 6 months. I’m still bleeding inside, I don’t know how will I heal from this by the way the insurance refused to pay me..I’m currently paying for the car while using taxis."

Nelisa said:

"I have so much peace in posting nothing. No one can ruin what they don’t know!"

Loongy_msomi replied:

"Yoh kwaze kwabhlungu Ncese sis ."

Nomathemba Mtolo asked:

"Uyithola nini license yakho? (When are you getting your licence?)

Sphongo said:

"I know this feeling; I don't know how to get past it."

Scelo Ngcobo commenetd:

"Dealership ekulandele yakushayisa (The dealership followed you and crashed into you)."

