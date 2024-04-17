A woman in mining showed off her big girl purchase, and South Africans were impressed

One young lady beamed with pride as she flexed her brand-new whip, and netizens drooled with envy.

Woman in mining shows off her new ride

This young lady made waves in Mzansi after she unveiled her brand-new car for the world to see. In a Facebook post shared by Briefly News, a woman in mining impressed online users with her new whip. The stunner revealed that she was 26 when she made her big girl purchase. The images uploaded by the publication show the woman dressed beautifully beside her car, wrapped in black cloth.

The post became a viral hit, gathering over 2.2K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on Facebook.

She captioned the post saying:

"God did it."

SA congratulates the new car owner

Many netizens were proud of her milestone and flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

Able Sqosha said:

"Ohhhh wow congratulations my baby."

Freeman HKD Fan's added:

"Congratulations, sister, keep up the work."

Philile Mbatha wrote:

"Yes girls... We re coming."

Rita MakaJunior Bhelekazi Mazinyo commented:

"Congrats, colleague you deserve it."

Viwe'smom Mcikwa shared:

"God bless you, sister."

Nomusa Dube cheered the woman on, saying:

"Go girl go."

