A young Polish woman has taken the internet by storm with her killer moves in a TikTok video, and netizens are impressed by her dancing abilities.

Woman shows off her amapiano dance moves

A TikTok clip posted by @oliwiaratyska on the video platform shows a young lady sleeping in her bed. As the music begins, the young lady hoops out of bed and starts dancing while dressed in her pyjamas. People were in awe of her amapiano moves as the video attracted over 4 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Peeps amazed by woman's dance moves

Social media users loved the lady's content as they were entertained by her dance moves, which she displayed on the dance floor.

HOPE...Shinggung said:

"Yesss GirlYeeiiii ...South African gal."

Andile Sonkophe shared:

"South Africans, she deserves a South African name now have you named her yet?"

Vessagie Vessagie added:

"From today, your name is Dimakatso Ledwaba wago loyana."

Sharndouglas O Montshiwa wrote:

"You just wake up and decide to dance."

Nella said:

"I did this dance perfectly in my head ooo but if you see the outcome."

Itss ur gal_kefilwe gushed over the lady saying:

"I am your biggest fan can I have a video of dancing Hade boss."

