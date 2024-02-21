A young man took to social media to showcase how a woman from Sweden broke it down on the dance floor

The TikTok video shows the lady busting some impressive moves to the track Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe

South Africans were astonished by the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments to gush over her

One tourist set Mzansi ablaze with her killer dance moves in a now-viral video. Netizens are impressed by her confidence.

A Swedish tourist showed off her impressive dance moves to 'Sister Bethina' in a TikTok video. Image: @devdondidit

Source: TikTok

Tourist shines on the dance floor

A TikTok clip posted by @devdondidit on the video platform shows the young lady on stage awaiting instructions from the host in front of many people. As the clip progresses, the tourist is given the go-ahead from the man, and the music begins playing in the background.

She starts dancing to the track Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe, demonstrating her undeniable talent as she killed it on the dance floor.

Taking to TikTok, the host said he wanted a foreigner to dance and she blew him away with her dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Peeps amazed by woman's dance moves

Online users loved the man's content as they were entertained by the young lady's killer moves, which she displayed on the dance floor.

IamTheRealMissFoxy said:

"She's officially a South African... I baptise thee Thandeka."

Riyaadh Acharrie8 added:

"Ayyyy, she deserves that Sassa money."

Cindyleeroyalty wrote:

"When the beat dropped and she snapped. Yaaaaaas."

Lache was in awe of the lady's dance moves, saying:

"Definitely didn't see that one coming!"

Tarryn Kay Van Louw simply said:

"We APPROVE!!!"

Passion23 wrote:

"She understood the assignment."

Teacher and pupil's amapiano dance sparks viral sensation in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a teacher and a pupil who wowed internet users with their killer dance moves, which went viral on TikTok.

The footage posted on TikTok by @sir_ndabe shows the pair in a classroom while breaking it down on the dancefloor with their trendy dance routine. They are seen dancing in sync with the track Banike by Nandipha808 & Ceeka, demonstrating their undeniable talent. The teacher also revealed that the young lady dancing with him used to be his former student; however, they are now colleagues.

