A clip of an educator dancing with his former student has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok clip shows the pair busting some impressive moves to the track Banike by amapiano artists Nandipha808 & Ceeka

People reacted to the video as they flooded the teacher's comments section with heartfelt messages

A teacher and a pupil set the internet ablaze with their killer dance moves in a now-viral video.

A South African teacher and his former student showed off their impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@sir_ndabe

Teacher and pupil shows off their amapiano dance moves

The footage posted on TikTok by @sir_ndabe shows the pair in a classroom while breaking it down on the dance floor with their trendy dance routine. They are seen dancing in sync with the track Banike by Nandipha808 & Ceeka, demonstrating their undeniable talent. The teacher also revealed that the young lady dancing with him use to be his former student however now they are colleagues.

Watch the video below:

Peeps amazed by the teacher and student dance moves

The online community was pleasantly impressed by their moves, while others wished for a teacher like him.

Namhla said:

"I want yoursuit!!!! Beautiful."

Bhacakazi added:

"Beautiful."

PK_Paskal wrote:

"Our favorite teacher."

Mosdefjam1984 commented:

"How is it possible, you look so young young. You are blessed with good genes."

Duduzile gushed over the pair's moves, saying:

"I love your energy n the mpahla. Gorgeous."

