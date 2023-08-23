A heartwarming TikTok video of a teacher dancing with her pupils has gone viral on social media

The video, which has been viewed over 1.2 million times, shows the teacher and her pupils dancing to a Shembe church hymn

The video has been praised by South Africans for the teacher's positive attitude and her ability to connect with her students

A heartwarming video of a teacher dancing with her pupils has gone viral, bringing smiles to people all over the social media streets.

A teacher connected with her pupils through a fun dance. Image: @nontobeko436/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows little boys dancing happily with their teacher

The footage posted on TikTok by Nontobeko Amanda (@nontobeko436) shows the teacher dancing with her enthusiastic little pupils to a tune of a horn which sounds a lot like that of the Shembe church.

The little boys can be seen demonstrating impressive skills as they move to the beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video has been viewed 1.2M times, and people have been praising Nontobeko for her positive attitude and her ability to connect with her students. They have also been saying that the video is a reminder of the importance of teachers in our lives.

South Africans entertained by the pupils' dance moves

Many SA netizens flooded the post with adoring comments and pointed out how impressive the boys' performance was. Others expressed how they were convinced the little boys had the souls of old Shembe men.

IChwane Lo Msuthu replied:

"UShembe useduzane kakhulu neyngane❤️."

Nomndayi commented:

"A teacher's love❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@zakhonahlongwane84 responded:

"Senifundisa nabefundisi abancane kanje ."

u_Mlunjwa said:

"UDifa omncane ."

Thembelihle Ndlovu wrote:

"Mnikeni abafaz bakhe abahlanu uvuthwe ngokwanel ."

lindiwe zungu replied:

"ikhehla leli liphila emzimbeni wengane."

Viral TikTok video of vibey teacher dancing with pupils to 'Kunkra' amapiano hit

In another story, Briefly News reported that a teacher and two pupils set the timelines ablaze with their killer dance moves in a now-viral video.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the trio throwing their bags on the floor before breaking into a trendy dance routine.

They are seen dancing in sync with the track Kunkra by Daliwonga and Myztro, demonstrating their undeniable talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News