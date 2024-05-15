One lady took to social media to reveal how she once went to work with a wig cap, and she forgot to place her wig on

The stunner also gave online users advice to be careful with "work friends" and the clip went viral

Netizens reacted to the woman's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady shared footage of an embarrassing situation in her life, and people were in shock. The clip went viral.

Woman goes to work and realises she forgot to put on a wig

TikTok user @nyaker0705 took to the video platform to share with her viewers that she once forgot to put on her wig while going to work. She went on to say that she arrived at work, and no one bothered to inform her that she had a wig cup on until she went into the bathroom. When she realised, she had a wig cup on.

@nyaker0705 also shared a piece of advice to all social media users, saying:

"Your work friends ain't your friend. Maybe a simple: “Hey, you only got your wigcap on, where’s your wig?”. Would be great, had me walking around at work looking like Megamind. Nguny wu marac."

Online users react to the woman's clip

Many people were astonished by the woman's clip as they flooded her comments section with their thoughts.

Locks was in shock:

'Yoh, lol this cant be real."

Gloria shared:

"It’s ok. One time, I went out in public with just my tights. Forgot to put on my skirt."

DionysusCymbee46 added:

"Your coworkers took “imma mind my business” to the next level."

User wrote:

"My mom once wore one flat and one hill shoe to the market. The whole time, she was asking herself why she was limping."

Elder_flower commented:

"A lesson to carry a wig in your work bag. Thanks, queen."

