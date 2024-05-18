An Eastern Cape Community is relieved after a man was sentenced to three life terms for killing a young girl on Friday

The 28-year-old man raped an 18-year-old woman before stabbing her to death in Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape last year

The Mthatha High Court convicted Bongani Zini after pleading not guilty to the crimes he was accused for

Eastern Cape community celebrate as man sentenced to life in prison. Images: Mano Africa

Source: Getty Images

Man sentenced

The Mthatha High Court convicted Bongani Zini after pleading not guilty to the crimes. According to the Sowetan, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the incident happened just after midnight on January 1, 2023, during New Year’s celebrations at Ntsundwana village in Ngqeleni.

Tyali said:

“One of the men attacked the woman and her companion with a knife, demanding their cellphones. He stabbed the male schoolmate, who then fled for his life, Zini then instructed his two friends to drag the woman to a dark place. He forced one of them to stand guard while the other raped the woman before he raped her himself."

The young woman was walking home from a tavern with a male schoolmate when Zini and two accomplices jumped them.

Police found Zini’s wallet next to her body, leading to his arrest. After community members torched his home, Zini abandoned his bail application.

Mzansi share thoughts

The sentencing has brought a sense of relief to the Eastern Cape community, who are now seeing justice for the young woman’s tragic death. People throughout South Africa were disturbed by the turn of events.

Here are some of the reactions:

@HouseOfNicky shared:

"The laws in this country needs to be reviewed, people can't get away with such."

@TheRealSANARA said:

"Will be a free man, released to murder and rape again,in 5 years?"

@@maduwapatrick shared:

"This is good news for the family."

@SAmuel expressed:

"This country is getting worse by the day, killing someone is nothing these days. Something needs to be done."

@Emmanuel commented:

"Justice for the family finally."

Netizens demand tougher punishment

