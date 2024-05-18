Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured South Africans that there is progress in the murder case of Ditebego Phalane Junior

The five-year-old was laid to rest on Friday in Soshanguve after he was shot during a botched hijacking last week

Two suspects have since been arrested after unlicensed firearms, and the keys to a Toyota Hilux that had been taken during the hijacking were found

SOSHANGUVE - Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Junior.

Bheki Cele assures the public.

The little boy was killed during a botched hijacking outside his family's home in Soshanguve, Pretoria, last week. According to eNCA, speaking at the child's funeral on Friday, Cele assured the community that the police are on the right track with the case.

Minister Cele and National Commissioner Fannie Masemola were among the dignitaries at the funeral service, which saw a large turnout of mourners. Political leaders such as the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the DA's Solly Msimanga, as well as public figures including DJ and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana, attended to pay their respects.

2 suspects arrested

Police efforts led to the arrest of two suspects on Wednesday. During the arrest, officers recovered two unlicensed firearms and the keys to a Toyota Hilux that had been taken during the hijacking. The suspects appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Thursday following an intense manhunt.

What you need to know about Ditebogo Phalane Junior's murder case

The five-year-old boy was shot when he went outside to greet his father, who just arrived home after he had come home on the 10 of May.

The toddler was shot during a highjacking outside their home in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

The family is inconsolable and has called on the public to help bring the perpetrators to book.

Two suspects have since been arrested in connection with the little boy's murder, while it's believed two other suspects are yet to be found.

Mzansi in mourning

The young boy's funeral was filled with emotional tributes. The family has urged the community to cooperate with the police in the fight against crime.

South Africans are distraught following the toddler's brutal death.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Cyamthanda_ expressed:

"Imagine giving birth, then five days later, you lose one of your kids."

@cpillay19 said:

"When we lose children, we lose our existence."

@TheRealGobetse shared:

"People must normalise saying no to these sponsored funerals; look at these people now turning a funeral of a child into a street bash."

@MahlakoT44042 commented:

"If SA was a safe place, this little boy would be playing with his friends at school."

@Samurl ZA expressed:

"While this is a public stunt for politicians and musicians, this family is mourning; take a break."

@Zaram shared:

"Soar high with the angels, little man; these parents are broken."

