Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed concern at the growing number of political assassinations

This was because over five councillors have been murdered since the beginning of the year

The South African Local Government Association demanded that more interventions be made to curb the number of political deaths

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele pointed out that there is a worrying increase in politically motivated deaths.

Cele acknowledged a rise in political murders

According to SABC News, Cele said that it is concerning that more politicians have been killed in the build-up to the 2024 General Elections on 29 May. Cele noted that the special task team established to tackle political deaths in 2018 in KZN and assisted in arresting almost 300 people and securing 18 life sentences. However, Cele said this was not enough to stop the killing of politicians in the province.

Conflict between ANC, IFP cause of killings: Analyst

Political analyst Kanagie Moodley said that political killings in KZN may be the result of conflict between the African National Congress and the Inkatha Freedom Party, who are in constant war and fighting for power in the province.

"Over the recent months, there have been many councillors that have been gunned down in cold blood all because of the upcoming elections," Moodley said.

The South African Local Government Association in the province called for the state to pour more resources into curbing the trend of political killings. The association said these killings have instilled fear in the populace. It also claims political assassination is the leading cause of death in KZN.

Political killings in 2024

Political killings rocked the news headlines this year. These include the death of an Abantu Batho Congress councillor and two other party members who went missing and were found dead in KZN days later.

Another incident involved an African National Congress councillor in Rustenburg, North West. She was shot in cold blood outside of her home while walking with her niece.

DA councillor killed in his home

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Democratic Alliance councillor was brutally murdered in his home in front of his family.

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu died in December last year after armed men forcefully entered his house and chased him into his bedroom. There, they shot him 10 times in the presence of his wife and child before fleeing the scene.

