RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST – An African National Congress councillor in Rustenburg, North West, was shot and killed last week. The South African Police Service launched a manhunt for her alleged killers.

ANC councillor killed

According to Zimoja, Poppy Morapedi was walking with her niece on their way home from the shops on the evening of 26 April. Unbeknownst to them, two people were allegedly following them. When Morapedi and her niece reached the gate, the men came closer and suddenly shot her twice. They shot her in the forehead and behind the ear. The police are investigating a murder case, and nobody has been arrested.

Terrified, the niece ran into the house and screamed for help. Morapedi's brother Abram came out of the house and saw the suspects fleeing the scene in a BMW. Abram said there have been threats on her life.

"We are hurt as a family because our sister was killed right in front of her gate."

Cele establishes a task force

The minister of police, Bheki Cele, recently established a task force to deal with political killings in the country. He added that another ANC councillor, Thabo Ngwenya, was shot dead in his home while watching TV with his family. The suspects allegedly assaulted his wife and made off with some of the belongings. Nobody was arrested.

DA councillor brutally murdered

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Democratic Alliance councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was brutally killed.

Suspects stormed into his house and headed straight for the bedroom, where Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was. The suspects shot him 10 times in cold blood in front of his family.

