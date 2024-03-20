An Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) councillor and two other party members were found dead after going missing

The three members were allegedly on their way to a meeting when they disappeared and were never seen again

The party mourned the deaths of the members and called on the law to take its course and find those responsible

South Africans were hurt by the deaths of three politicians in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: Code6d and dragana991

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL – Three members of the ABC party were found murdered a few days after they were reported missing. Their murders rocked the political party, which called for justice to be served.

ABC party members killed

According to Zimoja, the trio, Qedukwazi Mzimela, Phumlani Mbutho, and Senzo Ngema, were on their way to a meeting with a client on 15 March, and that was the last time they were seen alive. The car they were travelling in was found abandoned in another location.

The party released a statement confirming that they were found murdered. The party’s president, Philani Mavundla, called on the law to ensure those responsible for their murders were found and arrested.

Netizens shaken by the deaths

South Africans commenting on @ZANewsFlash’s tweet were pained by the killing of the three party members.

ImOuttaNames said:

“We live in a lawless country.”

Gupta aid:

“This is so painful.”

Wanda said:

“KZN politics.”

Tommy wako Maf’town said:

“Abantu base Natal like killing each other.”

Democratic Alliance councillor killed in his bedroom

In a similar incident, Briefly News reported that a member of the Democratic Alliance, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was killed in cold blood on 5 December.

Gunmen stormed into the house, went straight to the bedroom and found him there.

They shot him ten times, and he was declared dead on the scene, leaving the country stunned by the level of violence. The Democratic Alliance confirmed that they were not ruling out the possibility of a hit and believed the incident was linked to criminal elements.

