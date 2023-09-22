Criminals targetted a VW vehicle and left it with its husk without any parts after removing almost all of the parts

The Golf 8 was hijacked and torn apart, and afterwards, it was left on the roadside

Netizens are angry that criminals are allowed to act without punishment and blame the government

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Netizens discussed how dangerous it is to own a Golf 8 after one was stolen and stripped. Image: @melanin_gray

Source: TikTok

A VW Golf 8 GTI was hijacked and found stripped and abandoned, with only the body left behind.

The car was stripped so severely that it does not look recognizable and looks like a former shadow of its glorious form.

Golf 8 stripped after being stolen in TikTok video

The shocking video was posted on TikTok by @melanin_gray and racked up over 150K views. In the clip, the man shows before and after pictures of what happened to the car. The first picture shows how beautiful the car looked with all its parts intact, and the second and third images show what it looked like after it was ravaged and reduced to rubble.

Watch the video here:

South Africans talk about VW car as hijack targets

The video prompted a discussion about why hijackers and criminals target VW cars the most.

Phillipr62 said:

“Government must limit the scrap yards that are selling used car parts, and they must have laws to control this.”

Kaylerblele remarked:

“In SA, It’s a sin to drive the car you love.”

Andrew was angry.

“Vote this kaak out. The problem with SA is we keep voting those old leaders while their assignment is to secure their grandchildren, not SA.”

Elton@$ exclaimed:

“Then we’ll see one grootman with a City Golf rocking Golf 8 parts going for R250,000.”

Toobserve&settherecordstraight was confused:

“How did they strip it in the street, and no one said anything?”

FitMdu:

“Why did you buy a VW? Before buying a car, research the car you want to buy before getting your friends and fam killed.”

Edwin Van Wyk was livid.

“The government is the root. They were supposed to take action against this kind of crime the day the first cars were stolen.”

Lekgothoanenorman added:

"Never post your new cars. You’ll never know who is watching. After buying it, go home and don’t use it for a month.”

Man involved in an accident with his GTI

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man driving a VW GTI got involved in an accident.

What surprised the nation was how he escaped the accident, which resulted in his car being overturned without a scratch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News