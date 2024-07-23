A social media marketing and publishing company, Dulau Crew, invented a fantastic game for Mzansi citizens to win lekker prizes

A young lady, Azande Mdlala, won herself R800 from a chip sniffing competition

Netizens were impressed by the fun game and enquired to enter

Mzansi TikTokkers are getting creative with their fun games.

A woman won the grand prize in an exciting chips sniffing competition. Image: @dulauwcrew/TikTok/@stock image

Source: UGC

They created a fun game in which players guess the chips' flavour. If they match the chips with the right flavour, they win a satisfying prize.

Woman wins R800 from chip sniffing game; netizens impressed

A woman on TikTok proved to Mzansi that she knows her snacks all too well. The lady entered to play what looked like an easy game, hoping to walk away with the grand prize of R800.

After mixing and matching the flavours with the right packets of chips, Azande jumped up and down at the news of winning. She had to sniff Simba chips and Lays, some of Mzansi's favourite snacks.

Dulau Crew congratulated the lady on their TikTok and captioned the clip:

"Could you win this challenge just by smell? Congratulations to @Azande Madlala| Hairdresser on winning this one."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Azande’s big win

The entertaining clip gained 28K views and a thread of 202 comments where netizens enquired about joining the competition soon for an amusing prize:

@Mamoratwa was confident in herself:

"I would pass this with flying colours than the alcohol one."

@Sbohngakonke mentioned her pet peeves:

"I hate being asked if I am sure because I immediately become unsure."

@Ajaksmhl29 knows they'd take the grand prize without a doubt:

"Finally a challenge I can win."

@Vee wants some quick cash too:

"How do i join this competition?"

