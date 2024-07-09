A woman on TikTok recovering from double jaw surgery shared her lunch with Mzansi

The lady from Pretoria blended a Woolworths pie and wings to drink

The smoothie immediately made netizens’ stomachs churn in disgust, but the woman claimed to have enjoyed it

A woman on TikTok, Sihle Avisha, took to TikTok to share her recovery journey from double jaw surgery.

A woman recovering from double jaw surgery feeds her cravings with a nauseating smoothie. Image: @siihle_aviisha

Source: TikTok

Since she cannot eat solid foods, Sihle has to drink liquids and purées.

Recovering from double jaw surgery

Sihle is now on day 10 of her recovery journey from double jaw surgery. She shared her interesting lunch with her TikTok fans, who can only pray to unsee the nauseating concoction.

The lady had only been eating porridge and drinking liquids but started craving pie and wings. Sihle visited a Woolworths shop to buy her favourite pie and wings.

Instead of enjoying them like an average person, she blended them and drank them through a giant syringe. The consistency was enough to cause the viewer an instant stomach ache.

Sihle captioned her clip:

“Day 10 double jaw surgery recovery. I’m only eating liquid and purée.”

Watch the video below:

Sharing your recovery journey

Sihle shared her recovery journey on TikTok, where many asked her questions about the life-changing surgery. The woman can barely talk or open her mouth for the syringe to sit on her tongue correctly.

Netizens were not very impressed with the lady’s invention and commented:

@Nomkhitha2You could not stand the menu:

"Blending pie is a wild wild thing."

@Lebza could not deal with the woman's love for food:

"A pie smoothie is where I draw the line."

@Mologadi_N announced that they could never love food to this extent:

"I like food neh? but not to this extent, I rather drink water shame and relax."

NatashaMo_97’ was freaked out:

"No! Blending a pie and wings? I’d literally just survive on blended fruits and yogurt."

