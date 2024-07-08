A woman on TikTok could not keep good fashion news to herself and plugged her fellow SA baddies

The lady hopped on her TikTok to share Edgars’ massive winter sale

Xolile Mhlongo advised the girls to run to Edgars to enjoy the buy one get one free coat sale

Winter is upon us; you might freeze into misery if you lack winter gear.

A Mzansi lady from Johannesburg plugged SA with a massive winter fashion sale from Edgars. Image: @xolileyamanjomane

Source: TikTok

This winter is freezing. One must have a plan to combat the needle-like poking weather.

Mzani woman plugs SA with massive winter sale

A woman on TikTok could not believe Edgars’s massive winter bargain. The store has a fantastic winter sale where they offer two coats for the price of one.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

From regular warm jackets to stunning winter coats, Edgars’ got you. This sale is made for baddies on a budget. The colours of the coats on sale also fit every aesthetic.

Mhlongo captioned her post:

“Don’t walk, but run to Edgars.”

Watch the video below:

Winter fashion for Mzansi girls

Mzansi baddies do not really switch their fashion according to seasons, but this winter is unbearable for all of us. The girls took Beyoncé’s lyrics way too seriously when she said:

“Pretty hurts.”

The girls still wear outfits with large cutouts to show off some skin, even in frigid weather. Edgars has stylish coats that complement every look without digging deep into your pockets.

Netizens were stunned by the big sale and ran to the comments to share their thoughts:

@Brie shared her winter fashion hack:

"Buying winter clothes is a waste just wait for sales."

@Babeswezitsha confessed to being a shopaholic:

"I don't need more jackets, I don't need more jackets, I don't need more jackets. Hope this helps me not to go because wow."

@vhoni09 could not believe the legitimacy of the sale:

"Last year it was better cuz they marked them down first and then booom buy 1 and get 1 free, this year is a scam."

Woman Thrifts Four Items for Close to Nothing at Joburg Taxi Rank

Briefly News also reported that a fashion enthusiast hit an all-time bargain after thrifting four items for only R115. Kgothatso Ngoma showed off her cheap spending on TikTok, where she expressed her joy for saving big cash on luxurious items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News