The power of styling is unmatched; we have been proven this theory time and time again by fashion gurus online

Two Besties on TikTok showed Mzansi how to look stunning on a budget when they bought a R170 dress from Small Street

The two ladies were in search of a stunning black dress, which they spotted for a satisfying price in Johannesburg

Mzansi besties score a satisfying bargain at Small Street.

A Mzansi woman celebrated her birthday in a R170 Small Street dress. Image: @omolemomolepo

Source: TikTok

The girls had been searching for a gorgeous dress for an elegant birthday dinner.

Mzansi girls shopping at Small Street

Before Shein, Mzansi baddies shopped at Small Street, a place filled with many shops in Johannesburg where women’s trendy fashion is sold at a meager price.

When the girls want to go out looking stylish, mostly stunning in BBL fashion, Small Street is their heaven on earth. The two besties risked their lives by vlogging their experience shopping in Small Street.

They tried on several dresses before spotting the winning number, which cost only R170. They walked away from the shop, feeling on top of the world.

The birthday girl looked drop-dead gorgeous on her day. They captioned the clip:

"Shop name is Jimmy Jaz,between market and president street. Plz dont take chances with shooting content in the middle of Joburg!"

Watch the video below:

Stunning birthday look

Girls always want to look their best no matter what, but on their birthdays, they have to look sickening! The birthday girl made sure to make jaws drop without spending thousands on a designer dress for her B-day.

Netizens were stunned by the Small Street dress and commented:

@Tiisetso Daisy thought that the birthday girl looked good in all dresses:

"Please tell her to go back for the first dress too."

@mbali nkosi would never risk having her phone out in Small Street:

"You guys are brave, could never be me shame."

@Babongile cannot get over how beautiful the birthday girl is:

"She looks like a goddess in that dress."

Small Street has Mzansi girls covered

Source: Briefly News