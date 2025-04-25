South African Woman Shows Off Her Broke Student Res Meal, Mzansi Chimes In

A young lady showcased what she eats as a broke student living at res in a TikTok video that’s making the rounds online

The footage sparked a debate on social media and gained massive traction on the internet

People in South Africa were stunned by her meal and took to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young woman studying at university in South Africa has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a TikTok video of her humble yet hearty lunch as a “broke res student.”

Woman shows off her lunch as a broke res student

Taking to her social media account under the handle @randomlyyyours, the young lady showed off how she dished up a simple plate of pap, cooked cabbage, and a portion of meat, a meal she proudly enjoys despite tight financial circumstances.

In the video, the student can be seen plating her food while explaining that this keeps her going during challenging times. Her honesty and humour resonated with many South Africans, especially fellow students who relate to the financial struggles of living in residence and trying to make ends meet. However, some called her out, arguing that her meal didn’t look like something a 'broke' student would eat.

The video quickly sparked a wave of conversation in the comments section, with many expressing mixed reactions. Some praised the meal itself, saying it looked delicious and reminded them of home-cooked food.

While the footage brought laughs and nostalgia to many, it also highlighted the broader issue of student hunger and the cost of living in tertiary institutions across the country.

Despite the lighthearted tone, netizens couldn’t help but reflect on the resilience of students who continue to push through academic pressures and financial hardship with optimism and a touch of creativity in the kitchen.

Take a look at the video below:

SA weighs in on woman's student res meal

People in South Africa had mixed reactions over the student's res meal as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Amity said:

"Broke jwang when you're eating two seshebos at once."

Tiyiselani Tee Chauk shared:

"That's what I eat as an employed person."

Collen Mawelele wrote:

"Beef and you call it broke? How? I would understand pap and eggs."

Anathi Phindile Khum expressed:

"I can’t wait for the “broke” students to find out what broke really means."

Nthabeleng commented:

"You call that broke when there's meaty meat ey ghalele leyo krraaabhitjhi."

Elizabeth Mkhabela stated:

"It's not a broke student, you eat a three-piece of meat."

South African women show off their grocery hauls

Briefly News reported other similar stories where women in Mzansi shared their grocery haul videos, and TikTokkers loved it.

One young babe in Mzansi sparked widespread interest with her latest video, where she flaunted her back-to-res grocery haul.

One South African lady unveiled the food she bought for only R100 bucks in a video making rounds on social media.

A woman showed off everything she got from Makro in a TikTok video making rounds online.

