A lady took to TikTok to showcase food she bought for R100, and people were stunned by her clip

The footage captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the lady's clip as they flocked to the comment section, expressing their thoughts

One South African lady unveiled the food she bought for only R100 bucks in a video making rounds on social media.

A lady unveiled the food she bought for R100 in a TikTok video. Image: @magoldromy

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off the food she bought for R100

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @magoldromy flexed the food she purchased for R100 in a video. The stunner got herself chicken wings from KFC, a box of Debonairs pizza and juice. @magoldromy went on to poke fun at herself, saying:

"It's not like R100 would buy a car or a house. Buy food and eat."

The clip grabbed the attention of many and clocked over 96K viewers, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage below:

Online users react to woman's revelation

Many people were impressed by the lady's purchase as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Faith said:

"It’s not like R100 will change my home situation."

Fearless cracked a joke, saying:

"It's not like R100 will take you to Dubai."

Lesego shared:

"My mom will still say “you should have saved that money and buy something better”. Food is not something better guys ?"

Kiri.shima wrote:

"It’s not like R100 will build a house."

MakasSpha commended:

"It's not like it's gonna do wonders and stuff arejeng re be happy bana beso."

Debbie simply said:

"Na enjoyment."

Keitumetsemathoka expressed:

"Life is short. After all, let's eat bathong."

