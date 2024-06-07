One lady took to social media to showcase the meat that she bought for R1000, and people were amazed

The TikTok footage captured the attention of online users, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South African netizens loved the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

A lady in Mzansi gushed about her budget-friendly grocery and took it to social media to show it off.

A lady unveiled her meat haul in a TikTok video, and SA was impressed. Image: @felicity.kambule

Source: TikTok

Woman shows meat she got for R1000

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @felicity.kambule gave her viewers a glimpse of her grocery haul. The stunner revealed that she bought her meat for only R1000 and showed it off. She purchased sausage, steak, poke, chicken, and other meat.

@felicity.kambule said she bought her items from Meat World, and it lasted her for a month. She also emphasised that the place is super affordable.

People were impressed by @felicity.kambule's purchase, and South African netizens received the video well. The footage clocked over 471K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's meat hamper

Many netizens were impressed by the store's affordability and were happy to shop for themselves.

Charlotte Mathipa said:

"This is a bargain, but the way I don't like cooking, they be in my freezer for two months ntse ke ja borotho."

Nokwanda expressed:

"That’s too much meat for a fortnight."

Amukelani L. Ndlovu loved it:

"I need this."

Ndoh02 added:

"I want to try this yazi... Cause wow, I spend a lot on meat."

Mansie_xx was impressed:

"This is so reasonable! How many people did the food feed for the whole month?"

Source: Briefly News