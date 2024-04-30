A TikTok video by @nia_gorge20 shows a woman's R170 grocery haul from Pick n Pay

She got various fruits, vegetables, and other items at a discount from her local store which reduces prices daily at 4pm

The woman's haul sparked interest from viewers who want to try this at their local stores

A woman scored a huge bargain when she shopped for discounted fruit and veg from Pick 'n Pay. Image: nia_gorge20

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town woman posted a TikTok video showing all the fantastic produce finds he was able to buy at a fraction of the price at Pick 'n Pay.

Woman shows R170 grocery haul

TikTok user @nia_gorge20 shared a video showing a woman showcasing some fruits and vegetables she bought from the store at reduced prices.

@nia_gorge20 got some bananas, citrus fruit, broccoli, avocado, sweetcorn, stir fry, lettuce, carrots, peppers and blueberries for less than R170.

According to her post, the Pick' n Pay in her area always reduces the price of items at 4pm every day.

Watch the video below:

SA keen to go shopping at Pick' n Pay

The video sparked intrigue among many netizens who shared how they would be checking out their local Pick 'n Pay for the daily grocery bargains.

Sally55 wrote:

"My Pick n Pay doesnt guys. I need to go to show them this, ba sele mos, , this is a bargain hle."

khwalo responded:

"Tommorrow ndim me Table Bay mall thanks."

Ms Mahlangu replied:

"Does it apply online? But they don't take orders after 16:00."

Pinkie Dlamini responded:

"I'm sure not all. Especially in KZN nje, they gatekeeping. I saw it in JHB though."

prun9 said:

"Can't food Lovers do the same because they wait for the things to expire and then they do the R10 special ."

Noluthando Mngxongo commented:

Braamfontein Pick 'n Pay would never."

N.Msibi commented:

"Which Pick n Pay?? I have never seen it at Rondebosch."

Student shares R200 PPick' Pay snack haul

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lady created a video unpacking her impressive groceries. This woman demonstrated her ability to manage her budget effectively while still getting the best value.

TikTok users were astonished by what the lady must have saved with her groceries. Many peeps flooded the comments, eager to know her shopping secrets.

@nyev.anesu shared a video revealing her recent purchases from Pick 'n Pay. The video displayed what she had stocked in her pantry, including energy drinks and snacks.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News