A young woman in university showed people on TikTok the food she gets to have between meals while on a strict budget

The lady went to Pick 'n Pay and spent very little but walked away with a sizeable amount of food for one person

Online users were amazed by the bargains that they managed to get after shopping at Pick 'n Pay

One lady created a video unpacking her impressive groceries. This woman demonstrated her ability to manage her budget effectively while still getting the best value.

A TikTok video shows a lady's R200 Pick 'n Pay snack haul, and many were impressed. Image: @nyev.anesu

Source: TikTok

TikTok users were astonished by what the lady must have saved with her groceries. Many peeps flooded the comments, eager to know her shopping secrets.

Pick n Pay haul by student

@nyev.anesu shared a video revealing her recent purchases from Pick 'n Pay. The video displayed what she had stocked in her pantry, including energy drinks and snacks.

Watch the clip:

SA amazed by the student's haul

Online users commented on the simplicity of the grocery haul, especially for a university student's need. Many remarked on the great deals, especially regarding the Indomie noodles.

adequate66 wrote:

"People are sleeping on this."

Takalani Nemutadani wondered:

"How?"

Njabulo replied:

"They're having deals on their PnP app."

User1127800 joked:

"Tell me you're a student without telling me."

Steph Mazvita said:

"Taking notes because that's all I have left✏️."

Kgali.M commented:

"The only noodles that matter in this world."

SA loves budgeting

Many people are delighted when they come across cost-effective deals. One woman shared how she can purchase Woolworths snack products at a more affordable price.

Source: Briefly News