A video of a South African student showing her groceries as been doing the rounds on social media

In the TikTok post, the financially savvy woman is seen unpacking vegetables and meat that she purchased

Impressed netizens couldn't believe just how much she managed to buy for just R275 as they responded with questions and surprise

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A young woman left many South African netizens impressed after taking to social media to show off she managed to buy a whole bunch of groceries for just R300.

A financially savvy babe showed what R275 can get her at the grocery store. Image: @king.chantee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young woman reveals what she got four undr R300 in TikTok video

A video posted on TikTok by Chantel Maluleka (@king.chantee) shows the student unpacking her goods. The grocery haul included an assortment of vegetables, hake fillets, mince, beef short ribs, beef chuck, chicken breats for just R275.

According to Ramsey, grocery shopping on a budget is easy once you get the hang of it. Your money can only do what you tell it to do, so you have to be intentional and wise with your choices.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This woman certainly knows how to stretch her rands. Watch the video below:

Grocery shopping can be expensive, but there are ways to save money. South African retailer Makro suggests bulk-buying non-perishable items, as this can be a cost-effective way to stock up your pantry. When you buy in bulk, you often save on the cost of packaging, which is also good for the environment.

South African netizens react to the video requesting shopping plug

Many netizens responded with questions, wanting to know where the woman did her grocery shopping.

Cess❤ said:

"Cries in Cape Town."

SesiWarona replied:

"Yeii, I’m in Auckland Park please take me there next month."

REA__M commented:

"Girl, plug me."

Vuyiswa replied:

"Is the meat nice?"

Tebogo✨ wrote:

Plug, please. where do you do your groceries."

thato responded:

"We live in the same building. Take me with you next time."

Woman shares R650 grocery haul from Woolworths for Mampara week

In another story, Briefly News reported that a content creator showed people how far R650 can go on groceries at Woolworths. The lady said she was on a tight budget and trying to get through the last week of the month before payday.

She bought bananas, bread, muffins, juices, vegetables, and snacks, to name a few, on her tight budget.

People were definitely impressed and said she got value for her money from Woolies, which is often associated with being pricey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News