A young woman shared a heartwarming video of her grandmother giving her the last of her money to get her hair done

Even though the grandmother hadn't been paid yet, she scraped together R50 for her granddaughter

The video touched viewers who commented on the selfless act of love, and some even wished they could send money to the grandmother

A young woman tugged at social media users' hearts after sharing a post about how her grandmother gave her money to do her hair.

Gogo gives her granddaughter her last change

A TikTok video by Andiswa (@andiswamyaka4) shows the woman approaching her grandmother and asking for money to get her hair done.

The gogo can be heard saying that she hasn't been paid yet but still asking her grandchild how much it would cost, to which Andiswa answers, R50.

The grandmother said she only had R40. She proceeded to give Andiswa money from her small bag and counted the change to find that she actually had R50—the last of her money.

A grateful Andiswa featured images of her neatly done hair in cornrows. Watch the video below:

SA touched by gogo's love

Many netizens were touched by the video and the grandmother's selfless act despite not having much money and responded with sweet comments.

mafiiiii responded:

"Lemali kagogo uyikhumbule ngisho usushadile baby (Don't forget how gogo helped you even when you're married)."

Beamer responded:

"Quick question ladies ⚠️: Kuyimalini ukwenza ikhanda? (How much is it do your hair?),"

Senhle replied:

"Ngoba usuthatha imali kagogo yokugcina engakaholi sengifisa ukumupha nje noma uR500 (Since you've taken gogo's last money, I wish I could give her R500)."

Mrs__Dladla replied:

"Ithunyelwa kanjani imali kugogo? (How does one send money to your gogo?)."

Nontobeh sobahle ❤️ replied:

"Ngaze ngakhalake uthando lukagogo alufani nolwamuntu. (The way I'm crying. The love of a grandmother doesn't compare to any other)."

Precious Hlophe529 commented:

" Owami kasekho gogo (My gogo has passed away)."

