Meet Jurnee Smollet's siblings: All about Jussie, Jazz, Jake, Jojo and Jocqui

The list of families with successful Hollywood stars can only be completed by mentioning the Smollett family. Jurnee Smollett's siblings and the actress became famous with the 1994 ABC American sitcom On Our Own. Starting as kids and teenage actors, this talented family of six is taking the entertainment world by storm. What do you know about each of the Smollett?

Jurnee Smollett at the 14th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety, Pascal Le Segretain

Jurnee Smollett is a celebrated actress, television personality, and activist. Her siblings are no different from her, as their natural gifts cut across acting, singing, and producing. Aside from entertainment, they have a data analyst among them, and they are all culinarily skilled. The Smollett siblings maintain a tight-knit relationship and support each other, earning them the praise of many fans.

Jurnee Smollett's biography summary

Full name Jurnee Smollett Gender Female Date of birth 10 October 1986 Age 37 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5' 5" (167 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joel Smollett Sr Mother Janet Harris Smollett Siblings 5 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Josiah Bell Children 1 Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Social media account Instagram, Facebook

Who are Jurnee Smollett's siblings?

The Eve's Bayou actress has four brothers and one sister with unique names, starting with J. Below is a rundown of the Smollett siblings: oldest to youngest

Jojo

Jojo Smollett. Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content

Full name Jojo Smollett Gender Male Date of birth 28 August 1977 Age 46 years old (as of May 2024) Profession Actor, producer

Jojo is the oldest Smollett sibling and first son, born on 28 August 1977 in New York City. He is a producer and actor who gained early fame on Roseanne in 1991 alongside his siblings.

The 46-year-old actor had his breakout role on ABC's On Our Own (1994-1995) as Jimi Jerrico, solidifying his Hollywood success. He also appeared in movies like City of Hope, Moesha, and The Practice.

Jazz

Jazz at The LadyLike Foundation's 11th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name Jazz Smollett Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth California Profession Actor, cook, producer, lifestyle expert, author Social media handle Instagram

Born on 1 April 1980 in California, Jazz is the family's first daughter. She is a woman of many talents, as shown by her roles as an actor, cook, producer, lifestyle expert, author, and interior decorator. She is an NYU Tisch School of the Arts graduate who made her acting debut in 1994 on On Our Own.

The producer has also appeared on The Today Show, The Dish On Oz, and The Rachael Ray Show. She co-hosts and produced Living By Design with her brother Jake on CLEO TV. They transform spaces for a modern vibe and incorporate homey touches into the show.

As a chef, Jazz has been a recurring guest judge on Food Network's Family Food Showdown with Valerie Bertinelli. She also authored The Family Table: Recipes and Moments From A Nomadic Life alongside Jake, Jurnee, and Jussie. She married producer Troy Warwell in 2012, and they have a daughter.

Jussie

Jussie Smollett at an Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name Jussie Smollett Gender Male Date of birth 21 June 1982 Age 41 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth Santa Rosa, California, United States Profession Actor, singer Social media handle Instagram, X (Twitter)

Jussie is the most famous member of the Smollett family. He is an American actor and singer born on 21 June 1982 in Santa Rosa, California. He gained prominence through roles like Jamal Lyon in the Fox series Empire. He began his career in 1991 with The Mighty Ducks.

The actor has starred in movies and TV series like North, Pitch This, and Coach. He has also been nominated for awards, including BET and Teen Choice Awards. Jussie is reportedly gay. In January 2019, Jussie reported a violent, racially charged hate crime, alleging assault by men who yelled, "This is MAGA Country."

What happened to Jussie Smollett?

He was convicted of orchestrating the entire event by paying two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, $3,500 to arrange the attack. He was also charged with false police reports. Smollett received a five-month jail term, a $120,000 restitution payment, a $25,000 fine to Chicago, and 30 months probation.

In December 2021, he was convicted of five felony counts of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 150 days in jail in March 2022. Despite mounting evidence against him, Smollett maintained his innocence. He was later released on bond pending appeal, with his case fixed and to be reviewed on an unknown date.

Jake

Jake Smollett at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Full name Jake Smollett Gender Male Date of birth 29 July 1989 Age 34 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth New York, United States Profession Actor, cooking personality Social media handles Facebook, Instagram

Are Jake and Jazz Smollett twins?

The Smollett siblings' ages are different. Jake is Jazz's younger brother. At 34, he is known for a few movie roles, such as On Our Own and Eve's Bayou, and he also appeared in The Middleman.

Jake ventured into cooking and joined Smollett Eats in 2016. He also became a resident chef on The Rachael Ray Show.

Jocqui

Jocqui at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Live Show Screening in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Full name Jocqui Smollett Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1993 Age 30 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Profession Actor, producer

Jocqui is the youngest sibling in the Smollett family. He was born on 1 August 1993 in Los Angeles, California. He is an actor and producer notable for roles in films like Amanda's Return and On Our Own. Despite a background in entertainment, he now serves as a data analysis manager at Snowflake Computing.

He has worked with SurveyMonkey and produced for the Food Network. Smollett is also known for his entrepreneurial work, which included founding Next Level: Advancement to Cultural Understanding and initiating Raising The Bar to improve education in underserved communities.

What happened to Jurnee Smollett?

Jurnee has been an advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness since she was 11 years old. A crew member's death from AIDS when she was seven inspired her. She actively supports organisations combatting the disease.

She is on the Board of Directors of Artists for a New South Africa, an organisation committed to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa. Married to musician Josiah Bell in 2010, they have a son, Hunter, but divorced in 2021.

Jurnee Smollett at The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter

How does Jurnee Smollett feel about her brother?

Jussie Smollett's sister supports and loves her big brother. She asked him to be released, and all felony charges should be dropped. In a post shared on her Instagram page, she wrote the following:

Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. Jussie is innocent. And…you don't have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free.

Who is the Smollett family?

They are a celebrity biracial family. The Smollett sibling's parents are Joel Smollett Sr and Janet Harris Smollett. Their father is Ashkenazi Jewish with Russian, Romanian, and Polish ancestry, while their mother is African-American from New Orleans.

Joel was a cable splicer and an activist. His wife Janet worked for political activists Huey Newton and Bobby Seale. The couple met at the campaign for black civil rights.

Jurnee's dad, whom she was distanced from for years, died in 2015 after two years of them reuniting. He died at 58 years after suffering from cancer. It is widely known that the parents played significant roles in their kids' success.

Are Jazz and Jake Smollett siblings?

They are biological sister and brother. Jazz is Jake's older sister.

Jurnee Smollett's siblings are some of the big names in Hollywood. They are all talented and industrious, and they support each other daily.

