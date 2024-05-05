Selena Gomez's siblings: Meet her brother and sisters

Thanks to the musician's popularity, Selena Gomez's siblings have become some of the most talked-about celebrity kids in Hollywood. Although they are scarcely in the media, safe for Gracie, who is from Selena's mother's side, these kids enjoy the advantages of being part of Selena's family.

Selena Gomez represented the Rare Beauty brand. Photo: @Selena on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Selena has two siblings from her father's second marriage and one from her mother's new marriage. From all indications, she is closer to the girl from her mother's marriage than she is to the siblings from her father's. Discover everything there is to know about Selena's siblings.

Full name Selena Marie Gomez Nickname Sel, Conchita, Selenita, Selly Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1992 Age 31 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Grand Prairie, Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (165 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Body measurements in inches 36-28-35 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Amanda Dawn "Mandy" Teefey Father Ricardo Gomez Siblings 3 (Gracie Elliot Teefey, Victoria "Tori", and Marcus Gomez) Marital status Unmarried Ex-partner(s) Benny Blanco, Zayn Malik, The Weekend, Drew Taggart, Justin Bieber, Taylor Lautner, Nick Jonas School Homeschooled Profession Musician, songwriter, entrepreneur, brand ambassador, actress Net worth $800 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X (Twitter)

Selena Gomez's siblings

The musician has half-siblings with whom she maintains a close relationship. Their closeness does not show the age disparity or that they are not biological siblings.

How many real siblings does Selena Gomez have?

The musician has three half-siblings, including two half-sisters and a half-brother. Below are their names and details about their relationship and bonding.

Gracie Elliot Teefey

Gracie Elliot Teefey and Selena. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Gracie Teefey is Selena Gomez's half-sister. She was born on 12 June 2013, making her about two decades younger than her big sister. Their hangouts and red-carpet dates have made Gracie an internet sensation. The famous musician once shared a post on her Instagram page expressing how she wants her half-sister to feel:

I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.

Do Selena Gomez and her sister have the same parents?

They have the same mother but not the same father. Selena Gomez's sister Gracie's memorable experience with benefitting from being a sister to a celebrity has seen her attend Taylor Swift's Arlington, Texas concert. Before then, Gracie joined her for Disney's Frozen 2 premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The sisters are also known to appear in Selly's social media reels, and because of their bond, some fars jocularly refer to her as Selena Gomez's twin. They even went viral on TikTok in July 2021 after mimicking a scene from Full House.

Victoria Gomez

Selena and her sister, Victoria. Photo: Cindy Ord on Getty Images, @theangelselena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Selena Gomez's sister, Victoria, was born on 25 June 2014. She is the child of Selly's biological father, Ricardo Gomez's second marriage to Sara, but she is not as close to the musician as Gracie.

Victoria Gomez, Selena Gomez’s sister, also known as Tory, scarcely appears on her big sister's social media pages or the red carpet with her. However, they share little family time when they can, especially during festivities.

Marcus Gomez

Selena Gomez's stepbrother Marcus was born on 28 March 2008, making him 16 years old as of 2024. He also shares a strong bond with his older stepsister.

Selena Gomez's stepbrother, Marcus (L) and their sister, Mija (C). Photos: @sarita1981 (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Many fans have asked several questions about Selena Gomez's siblings. Some of them and the best answers given are below:

Who are Gracie Elliot Teefey's parents? Mandy Teefey and Brian Teefey are the parents of the little girl.

Who is Selena Gomez's real mother? Mandy is the musician's mother, meaning she shares the same mother with Gracie.

Are Selena and Gracie real sisters? They are real sisters born of the same mother but different fathers.

Gomez at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

What is Selena Gomez's sister's name? The celebrity is the sister of Victoria Gomez and Gracie Teefey.

How old was Selena Gomez's mom when she had her? Her mother, Amanda Dawn, was 16 years old when she had her.

How many real siblings does Selena Gomez have? The famous singer has three siblings: two sisters and a girl.

Selena Gomez's siblings may only be her step-siblings in the real world, but the musician has made it a point to guide them in their lives. Despite the large age difference and the fact that she is always running the billboards, the musician has not let this stop her from keeping connections with her family.

