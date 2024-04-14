Exploring Rihanna’s tattoos: Symbols and stories behind them
Rihanna is a Barbadian singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur. She has won nine Grammy and 12 Billboard Music Awards. In addition, the star ranks as the second-best-selling female music artist of all time, with sales of over 250 million records worldwide. But beyond her illustrious career, the artist is widely recognised for her multiple tattoos. So, what do Rihanna’s tattoos signify, and what is the story behind her body art?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Rihanna’s profile summary
- Rihanna’s tattoos and their meanings
- 1. Star (Ear)
- 2. A trail of stars on her back
- 3. Cross
- 4. Large cross
- 5. Tibetan script
- 6. 1988
- 7. Goddess Isis
- 8. Gun
- 9. Maori/henna-inspired body art
- 10. Never a failure, always a lesson
- 11. Shhh
- 12. Rebelle Fleur
- 13. Pisces sign
- 14. Love
- 15. Crown
- 16. Skull and crossbones
- 17. Falcon
- 18. Sanskrit prayer
- 19. Egyptian Queen Nefertiti
- 20. Arabic script
- 21. Roman numerals
The FourFiveSeconds star had her first body art at 18 and has openly admitted to being addicted to tatts. However, her tattoos represent her life's various chapters and beliefs.
They symbolise the power of body art as a storytelling medium and their ability to convey personal stories. Here is a glimpse of Rihanna’s current inkings.
Rihanna’s profile summary
|Full name
|Robyn Rihanna Fenty
|Famous as
|Rihanna, Bad Girl Riri
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|20 February 1988
|Age
|36 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Saint Michael, Barbados
|Nationality
|Barbadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Charles F. Broome Memorial School and Combermere School
|Height
|173 cm (5’7’’)
|Weight
|64 kg (141 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Partner
|ASAP Rocky
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Monica and Ronald Fenty
|Siblings
|2 (biological), 3 (half-siblings)
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman
|Years active
|2003-present
|Net worth
|$1.4 billion
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)TikTok
How old is Rihanna?
Rihanna (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 20 February 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados. The singer’s father, Ronald, was a warehouse supervisor, while her mother, Monica Fenty, was an accountant.
Monica is Afro-Guyanese, while Ronald is a Barbadian of African, English, Irish and Scottish descent. Robyn has two biological brothers, Rajad and Rorrey Fenty, and three half-siblings.
Regarding her education, she attended Charles F. Broome Memorial School and Combermere School. However, Rihanna did not graduate from high school because she chose to pursue her musical career instead.
Rihanna’s tattoos and their meanings
Robyn is among the most heavily tattooed artists worldwide. However, her body art is not just for aesthetics but also reflects her spiritual beliefs. According to The Sun, the songwriter revealed the main reason behind her tattoos, saying:
My tattoos are all spiritual and show how I feel about religion.
How many tattoos does Rihanna have? The Grammy Award winner has over 20 tatts inked on her body. From her tiny finger body art to her larger inking, here is a complete guide to Fenty’s growing tattoo collection.
1. Star (Ear)
One of Rihanna’s oldest tattoos is a star on her left ear. She reportedly got it inked in 2006 when her friend visited her in New York City.
My best friend from Barbados was here so we had to do something crazy. She got one too.
2. A trail of stars on her back
This design is one of Riri’s most visible tattoos, cascading down her neck and back. She initially started with just a few stars on her neck but later added a longer trail of different-sized stars, both filled in and outlined.
3. Cross
The Pon de Replay star had this ink done on her collarbone by renowned tattoo artist Keith Scott, alias Bang Bang, in March 2012. It represents the Christian faith instilled in her by her mother as a child.
4. Large cross
This large cross design is among Rihanna’s arm tattoos. It was inked in 2014 on the underside of her right wrist. The tatt is surrounded by black ink and mirrors her religion and spiritual beliefs.
5. Tibetan script
Rihanna’s Tibetan body art is in a secretive spot on her derriere. The phrase roughly translates to lover.
Even though the artist’s fans rarely see the design, she typically showcases the tattoo when posing for her brand line, Savage X Fenty.
6. 1988
In August 2015, Fenty decided to commemorate the year she was born by having a 1988 tattoo done on the front side of her right ankle. Like most of her body art, the design was done by Bang Bang.
7. Goddess Isis
The Goddess Isis ink on Rihanna’s chest is one of the songwriter’s iconic tattoos. The design is a tribute to her grandmother, Dolly, who passed away in July 2012. The Egyptian Goddess Isis is described as the ideal mother, wife and friend to the oppressed, enslaved people and sinners.
8. Gun
Fenty’s tattoo artist selected his tatt design for her. It was inked below her right armpit in March 2009. During a 2015 interview with Elle UK, the singer said the art symbolises strength for her.
9. Maori/henna-inspired body art
This ink is among the most visible Rihanna’s hand tattoo. She first got the Maori-inspired art on her right hand during her November 2008 tour in New Zealand.
The design symbolises love and strength. In 2013, Fenty incorporated a henna-inspired ink into a Maori tattoo that had faded over time. It took her artist 11 hours to ink the design.
10. Never a failure, always a lesson
‘’Never a failure, always a lesson’’ represents the star’s motto for life. In a 2010 episode on The Ellen Show, she explained that it is okay to make mistakes as long as they are not repeated.
This body art, which was inked in 2009, is below Rihanna’s collarbone and written backwards so she can read it in the mirror
11. Shhh
The What Now star got this ink on the index finger of her right hand. The design has inspired celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Lily Allen to get the same.
12. Rebelle Fleur
Does Rihanna have a neck tattoo? The businesswoman caused quite a debate among French grammar enthusiasts with this tattoo.
This neck design was criticised for being grammatically incorrect because, in the French language, nouns come before adjectives. Nonetheless, according to the LA Times, the singer elaborated that the name translates to rebel flower, two nouns, not rebellious flower.
13. Pisces sign
What was Rihanna’s first tattoo? A Brazilian artist inked the singer's Pisces symbol in 2006 when she was in Tokyo, Japan. The tatt represents her zodiac sign and is placed behind the right ear.
14. Love
One of Rihanna’s finger tattoos is the Love design on the middle finger of her left hand. She got it in Los Angeles; it is only visible when she sticks her middle finger or holds a microphone.
15. Crown
The crown body art is a cover up of a camo shark tattoo inked in 2016 to match her then-boyfriend Drake. It wraps halfway around her left ankle. Fans first spotted the design in 2021 when the star was with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.
16. Skull and crossbones
Bad Girl Riri had this tatt done on her right ankle in 2008 while living in Miami, USA. Although crossbones and skulls are associated with danger, she gave it a distinctive touch with a red bow to give it an adorable feminine twist.
17. Falcon
Tattooed in June 2012, this body art is a cover-up for one of Riri’s earliest tattoos on her left ankle. The Umbrella star disclosed that this ink represents God while speaking to Oprah.
18. Sanskrit prayer
This tattoo is inked vertically down Fenty’s right hip. This was Bang Bang’s first body art on the singer.
Even though it was meant to read "forgiveness, honesty, suppression, and control, it was misspelt and incorrectly translated to "long-suffering, truthfulness, self-restraint, fear, calmness, and fearlessness."
19. Egyptian Queen Nefertiti
One of Robyn’s most creative tattoos is the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti on her left ribcage. She flaunted it during a photoshoot with Terry Richardson in January 2012. Nefertiti, the Great Royal wife of the Egyptian Pharaoh Akhenaten, represents femininity and fertility.
20. Arabic script
Below the portrait of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti on the left side of her rib cage, the American singer has an Arabic phrase tattoo that means Freedom in God. She has repeatedly shown this art when performing or modelling products from her Savage X Fenty business.
21. Roman numerals
Roman numerals are among the famous Rihanna's shoulder tattoos on her left shoulder. The XI IV LXXXVI, which stands for 11 April 1986, represents her best friend Melissa Forde's birthday. Forde also got Rihanna's birthday tattoo in numerals.
Rihanna’s tattoos are iconic and meaningful. They symbolise various aspects of her life, including family, faith and relationships. Due to the singer's popularity in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that fans are interested in her body art. As of this writing, she has over 20 known tattoos.
READ ALSO: Eve's tattoos and meanings: The hilarious backstory of the rapper's body art
In the latest news, Briefly published an article about Eve's tattoos. Eve Jihan Jeffers is an American rapper, singer, actress and television personality widely recognized for the hit singles Satisfaction and Love Is Blind.
Jihan has at least eight known tattoos. Discover interesting facts about the hip-hop star’s body art, some of which will crack your ribs.
Source: Briefly News