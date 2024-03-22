Ree Drummond's net worth: From cooking passion to million-dollar business

Anne Marie ‘’Ree’’ Drummond is an American TV personality, blogger and author. She is best known for documenting her life in rural Oklahoma in her blog, The Pioneer Woman. In addition, Ree has starred in her own television show, The Pioneer Woman, since 2011. With a career spanning over a decade, many of her fans are curious about her wealth. So, what is Ree Drummond's net worth?

Ree’s journey to success is a remarkable tale of ambition, resilience and entrepreneurial prowess. Her ability to carve a niche in the ever-evolving food industry places her among its top players.

However, beyond Anne’s illustrious career, she is married to Ladd Drummond, a wealthy Drummond ranching family member. Discover her career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Ree Drummond's profile summary and bio

How old is Ree Drummond?

Ree Drummond (aged 55 as of 2024) was born on 6 January 1969 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, USA. She has two brothers and a sister. Anne was raised Episcopalian and is an alumna of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Regarding her education, Marie graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1987. She later proceeded to the University of Southern California, where she studied journalism before switching to gerontology. Ree graduated in 1991.

What is Ree Drummond’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Anne Marie’s net worth to be $50 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a television personality, blogger, food writer and author.

In addition, Ree’s financial growth and success can be attributed to her thriving business ventures, lucrative endorsement deals and savvy investments.

How does Ree Drummond make her money?

Drummond’s net worth is built on multiple income streams, each contributing to her financial portfolio. Here is a breakdown of her revenue-generating channels:

Blogging career

Who is the CEO of The Pioneer Woman? Marie began blogging in May 2006, writing on topics ranging from ranch life to homeschooling.

Her blog, The Pioneer Woman, was initially titled Confessions of a Pioneer Woman. About a year after launching her blog, Anne posted her debut recipe and a tutorial on ''How to Cook a Steak''.

The blog catapulted her to global stardom, and she won Weblog of the Year in the 2010 Bloggies. As of September 2009, The Pioneer Woman allegedly received 13 million page views monthly.

By 9 May 2011, its popularity had risen to approximately 23.3 million page views per month and 4.4 million unique visitors. The blog reportedly bags her $1 million annually from advertisement income.

Television career

Ree made her TV debut in 2010 on an episode of Throwdown! With Bobby Flay. In April 2011, she capitalized on the success of her blog by starring in Food Network’s television series The Pioneer Woman. The show premiered on 27 August 2011.

Authoring career

Anne has written several cookbooks, a children’s book and an autobiography. Some of her works have charted on the New York Times Bestseller list. Below are some of Ree Drummond’s books:

The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from an Accidental Country Girl (2009)

(2009) Black Heels to Tractor Wheels (2011)

(2011) Charlie the Ranch Dog (2011)

(2011) The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier (2012)

(2012) Charlie and the Christmas Kitty (2012)

(2012) The Pioneer Woman Cooks: A Year of Holidays: 140 Step-by-Step Recipes for Simple, Scrumptious Celebrations (2013)

(2013) Charlie and the New Baby (2014)

(2014) Charlie the Ranch Dog: Charlie Goes to the Doctor (2014)

(2014) Charlie the Ranch Dog: Stuck in the Mud (2015)

(2015) Charlie Plays Ball (2015)

(2015) The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime (2015)

(2015) Charlie the Ranch Dog: Rock Star (2015)

(2015) Little Ree (2017)

(2017) The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! (2017)

(2017) Little Ree: Best Friends Forever! (2018)

(2018) The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy (2021)

(2021) Ree’s Best Family Meals (2022)

Business ventures

In 2016, Marie and her husband opened a restaurant, The Mercantile, in a 100-year-old Pawhuska building that they purchased and renovated in 2012. In 2018, they launched The Boarding House, a bed and breakfast in downtown Pawhuska.

The couple also opened a pizzeria called P-Town Pizza in the same year. They opened a candy and ice cream shop, Charlie’s Sweet Shop, in 2020. Marie also owns a homey lifestyle product line of cutlery, cookware and clothing.

How much does Ree Drummond make per year?

According to Parade, Ree Drummond’s salary ranges between $5 million and $25 million annually. Her income primarily stems from her television show, book sales, blog revenue and retail product lines.

Ree Drummond’s house

The talented author and her family live in a 50-year-old Oklahoma house where her husband grew up. In 2022, she revealed that the family would be relocating to a smaller house on the ranch to allow for renovations to their home.

How did the Drummond family get their money?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Drummond family is America’s 23rd largest landowner. They own an impressive 433,000 acres of land over 675 square miles.

In the last decade, the family has reportedly been paid more than $24 million in rent from the US government alone. The Ladd family operates the Drummond Land & Cattle Co., which records an annual revenue of $2.5 million.

The company purportedly receives $2 million yearly from the Bureau of Land Management to keep wild horses on their property and protect them. Records indicate that since December 2006, the Bureau has paid the Drummond Land & Cattle Co. $23.9 million.

Over the years, Ree Drummond’s net worth has been a subject of public interest. It is a testament to her hard work and natural talent. Through her blog, books and television series, she has built an empire that resonates with fans across the globe.

