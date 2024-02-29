Danielle Bregoli's net worth: How Bhad Bhabie built her fortune

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, is an American rapper and internet personality. In 2017, she became the youngest female rapper ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Atlantic Records subsequently signed Bhabie and has since expanded into a make-up brand, tours and a reality show. Due to her mainstream success, many are curious about Danielle Bregoli's net worth.

Bhad Bhabie at the Billboard Music Awards (L). The rapper at the Atlantic Records Studios (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Scott Dudelson via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bregoli gained notoriety after her appearance on the talk show Dr. Phil, where she adopted the title ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl due to a phrase she uttered. The catchphrase became a viral video meme, cementing Bhad’s musical career.

But beyond rap, she has multiple income streams, contributing to her overall wealth. Currently, Danielle ranks as one of the highest-earning celebrities on OnlyFans. Here is a glimpse of Bhabie’s career achievements, income sources and investment projects.

Danielle Bregoli's profile summary and bio

Full name Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli Famous as Bhad Bhabie Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 2003 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Boynton Beach, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’1’’ (155 cm) Weight 123 lbs (56 kg) Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Le Vaughn Parents Ira Peskowitz and Barbara Ann Bregoli Half-siblings 2 Profession Rapper, social media personality Years active 2016-present Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

How old is Bhad Bhabie?

Bhad Bhabie (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 26 March 2003 in Boynton Beach, Florida, USA. Her parents, Barbara Ann Bregoli and Ira Peskowitz, dated for a year before Ann became pregnant, later separating when she was an infant.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles, USA. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Original

The hip-hop star is of Italian descent through her mother and Ashkenazi Jewish descent through her father. However, she is estranged from her dad, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Through him, Bhabie has two younger half-brothers.

What is Danielle Bregoli's net worth in 2024?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Bhad Bhabie’s net worth to be $25 million. She has amassed this wealth from her OnlyFans account and successful rapping career.

In addition, Bhad’s financial success can be attributed to her lucrative endorsement deals, savvy investments and thriving business ventures.

How did ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl make so much money?

Most of Bhad Bhabie’s income stems from her presence on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans. Nonetheless, she still explores other revenue-generating channels.

Musical career

How old was Danielle Bregoli when she was on the Dr Phil show? Bhabie’s journey as a rapper started after her appearance on the show on 14 September 2016.

At the time, she was 13 years old. During the show, she was irritated by the audience's laughter and challenged them to a fight outside the studio, saying:

Catch me outside, how about that?

Her accent resulted in the phrase sounding like 'Cash me ousside, how bout dah.' This became a viral meme and later the title of her single, Cash Me Outside. Based on the catchphrase, she was nominated for the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2017.

Danielle Bregoli at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

On 24 August 2017, Bregoli’s debut single, These Heaux, reached number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of her other major hits and collaborations include:

I Got It (2017)

(2017) Gucci Flip Flops (2018)

(2018) Geek’d (2018)

(2018) Babyface Savage (2019)

(2019) Bestie (2019)

(2019) 22 (2021)

Bhad Bhabie’s OnlyFans

On 1 April 2021, six days after she turned 18, Bhad opened an OnlyFans account. She later revealed that she earned over $1 million in revenue within the first six hours. The amount allegedly constituted over $757,000 from subscriptions, $267,000 from message payments and $5,000 in tips.

How much money did Bhad Bhabie make on OnlyFans? In a 2022 interview with TMZ, Danielle shared that she had already made $50 million after being on the platform for over a year.

She reportedly received $42 after the platform’s cut: $25 million from messages, $16 million from subscriptions and $160,000 from tips. Bhad purportedly charges $23.99 monthly to access photos and videos on her OnlyFans page.

Brand deals and endorsements

Peskowitz has made the most of her fame, cashing in on every opportunity. As of this writing, she has 16.1 million Instagram followers, 7.55 million subscribers on YouTube and 726.7k Twitter followers.

With this vast online following, Danielle allegedly makes up to $300,000 monthly on product ads and $100,000 for a single post.

Bhad Bhabie at the Los Angeles Recording Studio (L). The hip-hop star at Fair Park in Texas, USA (R). Photo: Scott Dudelson, Rick Kern via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2019, Peskowitz signed a deal with Copycat Beauty to promote the brand’s products. She reportedly earned $900,000 from the six-month agreement.

The same year, she entered a $1 million song-writing deal with Pulse Music Group with a guaranteed $350,000 upfront and 70% of future record sales profit.

As a reality TV star

In 2019, Danielle starred in the Snapchat reality show Bringing Up Bhabie. It details her daily life and musical career. With 12 episodes in its first season, the show recorded over 10 million unique viewers in its first 24 hours.

Bhad Bhabie’s real estate

As per Fancy Pants Homes, Danielle paid $6.1 million for NFL star Jason Pierre-Paul’s mansion in March 2022.

She reportedly bought the house in an all-cash transaction. Jason had purchased the home for $2.3 million in 2017. Located in Boca Raton, Bhad Bhabie’s house spans 9,000 square feet and features a two-storey guesthouse.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home also has a resort-style pool, six-car garages, a sauna, a billiard room and high-end appliances. In December 2023, the rapper listed the property for $7.9 million.

Bhad Bhabie’s cars

Bhad Bhabie at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event (L). The rapper posing on her Bentley ride (R). Photo: Alberto via Getty Images, @BhadBhabie on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to CaclubIndia, the rapper has a collection of luxurious cars. They include a Porsche Panamera 4S Hybrid, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a Lamborghini Urus and a BMW M340i.

At 20, Danielle Bregoli's net worth is pretty impressive. A household name in the entertainment industry, her ascent to staggering financial success at such a tender age has left many captivated and astounded.

READ ALSO: Tim Tebow's net worth: How much does the NFL star make?

As published on Briefly, Tim Tebow's net worth has inspired the upcoming generation of athletes in the National Football League and, more recently, the Baseball League.

His several investments in ventures outside of sports are a testament to his business acumen. Still, he has even more to show for his careful entrepreneurship side: a magnificent mansion and an array of flashy and exquisite cars.

Source: Briefly News