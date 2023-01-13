Who is Pepe's son, Emiliano Aguilar? Age, personal life, career, net worth

Pepe Aguilar is a Mexican-American multitalented singer, songwriter and actor who has enjoyed decades of success within the entertainment industry. Since reaching enormous heights of fame, he has gone on to have a family, with a significant focus on whether his children will follow in his musical footsteps. Here, we discuss his son, Emiliano Aguilar, and everything we know about his private and professional life.

Do you know who Pepe's son is? What career path did he choose, and where is he today? Here is a summary of what we could find based on credible sources about Emiliano Aguilar’s biography.

Emiliano Aguilar's profile summary and bio

Full name José Emiliano Aguilar Date of birth 1993 (date and month not available) Age 30 in 2023 Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (most commonly reported) Current nationality American/Mexican Marital status Single Ethnicity Mexican ethnicity Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá Siblings Aneliz, Ángela, and Leonardo Aguilar Native language Spanish, English Social media profiles Instagram (unverified)

Emiliano was embroiled in controversy when he was caught and eventually charged in 2017 for attempting to smuggle four Chinese immigrants into the USA in the boot of his car. He spent 18 days in jail before he was released on bond and sentenced to three years probation, including spending the first six months in a sober-living home. Here is what else we know about him and his family.

Who was Pepe Aguilar's first wife?

The musician was first married to Carmen Treviño, officially marrying in 1991. It is unclear when they divorced, but it was at some point before he went on to marry his second wife, Álvarez Alcalá, in 1997. They do not have any children together.

Is Pepe Aguilar going to be a grandpa?

According to online reports, Emiliano and his longtime girlfriend Perla had a daughter named Violeta at the end of 2022, making the musician a proud grandfather for the first time.

How old is Pepe Aguilar?

The American singer with Mexican heritage, Pepe is 54 years of age as of January 2023.

When was Emiliano Aguilar born?

Although there is no confirmed date or month, reports state he was born in 1993, making Emiliano Aguilar’s age 30 years as of 2023.

Who is Emiliano Aguilar’s mother?

Emiliano Aguilar’s mother is Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá. Her occupation is unknown, and there is limited information on her otherwise.

Emiliano Aguilar’s net worth

There is no information about his occupation since his brush with the law. There are some reports that he plans to study further. Sources pin his father, Pepe Aguilar's net worth at $10 million as of 2023.

Emiliano Aguilar's Instagram

There is not much info or pictures of him. Allegedly, he has an Instagram profile with 25,900 followers as of 25 January 2023. His father, Pepe has a verified Instagram profile with over 2.1 million followers.

Much of Emiliano Aguilar's life, including his current and future plans, is shrouded in mystery. But, we can safely assume he prefers to stay out of the limelight and does not want to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, being content with a low-key life instead.

