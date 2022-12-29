What does Jay Alvarrez do for a living, and how much does he earn?

At 15, Jay Alvarrez dropped out of school to pursue his passion for modelling. With barely any resources, he has fought tooth and nail to become a household name in the fashion industry and turned his passion into a career. His decision to pursue his career has undoubtedly paid off in the end.

Alvarrez gained popularity due to his filming and videography skills, which are often used in his Instagram and YouTube vlogs. Most of his content is travel-centric. He has worked with big companies such as Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Bonds, Armani, and Calvin Klein, to mention a few. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Jay Alvarrez's bio and profile summary

Full name Jay Alvarrez Nickname Jay Date of birth 5 July 1995 Place of birth Oahu, Hawaii, United States Age 27 years (2023) Gender Male Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christianity Height 6 feet (1.83m) Weight 75kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Body type Muscular Sibling Timmy Alvarrez Education High school dropout Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Ex-girlfriend Alexis Ren Current girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada Profession Model, photographer, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @jayalvarrez Twitter @jayalvarrez

How old is Jay Alvarrez?

The model was born on July 5, 1995, in Oahu, Hawaii, United States. As of 2023, Jay Alvarrez's age is 27 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Jay Alvarrez's height

Alvarrez is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 75kg. He has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Jay Alvarrez's family

The American internet personality was born and raised to a supportive father and loving mother. Sadly, his mother passed away from Cancer when he was 15 years of age, which left him depressed. Jay's younger brother, Timmy Alvarrez, is an Instagram star and a professional model.

Jay Alvarrez's education

As a young child, Alvarrez was homeschooled by his late mother. Unfortunately, he dropped out of school in the 7th grade. The social media influencer openly discusses how he dropped out of school to pursue his career and has not expressed interest in returning to school soon.

What tattoo style does Jay Alvarrez have?

With his popularity, it is no wonder that Jay Alvarrez's tattoos have become a talking point in the world of ink. As of 2023, the 27-year-old model has 42 tattoos. Some of Jay's tattoos include:

A Palm tree tattoo on his left forearm

He has an arm band tattoo on his right forearm

'Made by Heaven' is tattooed on the outer side of his left forearm

The text, 'Alice in Wonderland' on his right forearm

ISLE Tattoo on his left wrist

Jay Alvarrez's dating history

In 2016, the model dated Alexis Ren but later broke up, citing irreconcilable differences. He has since then been dating fashion blogger Valentina Fradegrada.

Jay Alvarrez's career

Jay's fascination for photography began while he was still in school after his admiration for a girl named Amber. Convinced that they would make money with their creativity, they dropped out of school and left home searching for greener pastures.

How did Jay Alvarrez get famous?

He started posting photos and videos of him travelling worldwide and skydiving on various platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, which enabled him to develop a vast online following. He made a major break as a model thanks to his social media fame and his relationship with Alexis Ren, an Instagram model at the time.

Alvarrez served as a model for Armani's Fall 2016 ad campaign. He also began filming scenes for the comedy film, Deported. Later, he signed a multi-picture deal with Rebel Way Entertainment. The model also starred in songs such as Carry Me by Kygo.

In 2017, he was photographed for Aldo's Fall 2017 campaign. He also became the face of the Bonds Swim campaign. In 2020, he appeared on GQ Style Russia's September issue cover. The star also appeared on the Esquire Greece cover. He became an ambassador for the Breathe by Paka line from Paka Apparel in 2021. His tattoos we photographed for Inked in 2022. Coca-Cola, Omega Watches and Hyundai include some of the major brands he has worked with.

How much does Jay Alvarrez make?

From his successful career as a model, Instagram star and YouTuber, he has allegedly accumulated a net worth estimated at $1.5 million.

With his natural talent, Jay Alvarrez is a figure to watch out for in the modelling industry. He has defined all odds to carve out a niche in his career and has gone from rags to riches through his charisma and passion for the job.

