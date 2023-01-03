Rashawn Lamar Bennett, popularly known as YFN Lucci, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. His passion for rapping was actualized when he was 23 years of age. Some of his notorious songs include Everyday We Lit, Letter from Lucci, Key to the streets, Wet and 7.62.

The 31-year-old African-American has four children from his past relationships, but little is known about when they were born or what they are currently doing. There have been reports stating that he was in prison. Below we find out why YFN Lucci was arrested.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Rashawn Lamar Bennett Gender Male Date of birth 16 February 1991 Age 31 years of age in 2022 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Summerhill, Atlanta, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 cm Weight in kilograms 65 kg Weight in pounds 143 Ibs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Children Four Marital status Unmarried Occupation Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Net worth Approximately $5 million

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci made his debut in the music industry in 2014 under the record label Think It’s A Game Entertainment. Lucci, whose interest in rapping started at an early age, released a mixtape titled Wish Me Well and has worked with America’s greats such as Rick Ross, Jeezy, Bossy BadAzz, and others. In 2017 he released an album, Long Live Nut, which occupied the 27th spot on Billboard 200. Since then, he has enjoyed insurmountable success in his career.

What is Lucci’s net worth?

Reports point out that he accumulated a net worth of approximately $5 million as his music career succeeded. Lucci has produced multiple albums and written songs, contributing to his net worth.

YFN Lucci’s age

Lucci is 31 years old as of 2022. He was born on 16 February 1991 and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. Lucci celebrates his birthday every year on 16 February.

How tall is YFN Lucci?

Lucci is average in height. He is 5 feet 6 inches and 168 centimetres. Regarding his weight measurements, Lucci weighs 65 kilograms and 114 pounds.

Where is Lucci from?

He was born and raised in Summerhill, Atlanta, United States of America. The neighbourhood became home to formerly enslaved people in 1865 following the Civil War. The community now boasts phenomenal street art, fine-dining restaurants, retreat spots and many other things.

What is YFN Lucci’s real name?

His birth-given name is Rashawn Lamar Bennett, which is less popular than his stage name. Lucci has also yet to publicize his real name, even on his social media accounts.

YFN Lucci’s children

He is a father of four children from different mothers. Two of his children’s names are not known, but from those known, one is Liberty (daughter), while his son is Justice. Despite posting their pictures on his Instagram account, there are not many details about his children’s background information.

Who has YFN Lucci dated?

YFN Lucci has been involved in a few relationships, some of which have been in the eyes of the media. Such a relationship was one with Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s daughter, whom he started dating in 2018. Their relationship, however, did not last for long as they split in 2019. Reports have it that the couple got back together in November 2020 and were said to be working on their issues. Incessantly, they ended things in 2021.

Why did Lucci and Reginae split?

Furthermore, their split resulted from what Reginae explained as not feeling respected by Lucci. According to sources, she mentioned that she noticed a change of behaviour from her then-boyfriend, which was concerning for her. Lucci had done things that Reginae did not approve of, and she called it quits when she could not stay in the relationship any longer. Following her breakup with Lucci, Reginae’s relationship with her father, Lil Wayne, improved and she prioritized self-love before returning to the dating scene again.

Why was YFN Lucci arrested?

His arrest was connected to an alleged gang shooting in Atlanta that left 28-year-old Jamal Adams dead, with another victim critically injured. In a January 12, 2022 press release, Atlanta police stated that “The rapper was charged with murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and also has a weapons charge”.

Why was YFN Lucci’s bond revoked?

Additionally, his $500,000 bond was revoked because he violated its conditions. It has been reported that Lucci visited an explicit club, tested positive for drugs, and went to the music studio. As a result, the prosecutors handling his case wanted to repeal the bond and that he returns to prison to do his time.

What does YFN Lucci mean?

Research has found that YFN in full is, your friendly neighbour. But, it is unknown if it stands for the same thing, according to Rashawn. Taking this to be the case, Rashwan’s stage name in full could be Your Friendly Neighbour Lucci.

YFN Lucci is an American rapper who has achieved massive success through his music. Although he has criminal charges levelled against him, his music continues to be appreciated worldwide.

