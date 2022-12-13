How old is Nardo Wick? Biography, real name, height, profiles, net worth

Nardo Wick might not be the youngest rapper on the planet; however, he is one of the young rappers who have made a name for themselves in the United States. Since he entered the entertainment industry, he has released a couple of hit songs, had some collaborations, and stayed off too many messy situations. His achievements in a short time have made fans wonder, how old is Nardo Wick?

Nardo Wick is a professional rapper. When he was younger, he developed an interest in music and pursued it with his father's support. His single, Who Want Smoke? shot him into the limelight and has been privileged to work with big names in the industry. A sneak peek into his story provides insight into how he started and how far he has risen.

Nardo Wick's profile and bio summary

Full name Horace Bernard Walls III Nickname Nardo Wick Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 2001 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Girlfriend Soriyaa Religion Christian Profession Entrepreneur, songwriter, rapper Net worth $550,000

Who is Nardo Wick?

Nardo Wick's real name is Horace Bernard Walls III. Not much is known about his personal life because he keeps most information about himself private.

Besides, Nardo Wick's age is 20; he was born on 30 December 2001 but will celebrate his 21st birthday before the end of December 2022. The rapper came to the limelight early; he had already written several songs in high school.

Where does Nardo Wick live?

Although it is confirmed that he was born in Jacksonville, Florida, it is uncertain whether he still lives there. Nonetheless, he went to a private high school there.

Career

When the rapper was younger, his dad played a significant role in his career. Besides serving as his sound engineer, he bought a $40 microphone to encourage him in his newfound career.

Wick released his first single in 2020, titled Lolli. Afterwards, he went on to release Slide before putting out Come Up.

Though some fans think Nardo Wick's albums are much, he has only released one, Who Is Nardo Wick?

What made Nardo Wick famous?

Nardo Wick became famous after his song, Who Want Smoke? became a hit. He dropped the song on 22 January 2021 and got significant fame. Then, he released Shhh, his first studio album.

At some point, the rapper signed with RCA Records, impacting his career success significantly. Eventually, Wick had 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G Herbo on a song. This song, Who Want Smoke, was his hit-single remix. Interestingly, he released it alongside a music video that Lyrical Lemonade and Cole Benett directed. The rapper's other songs and albums and their year of release include the following:

Came Up 2020 Lolli 2020 Slide 2020 Who is Nardo Wick? 2020 Who Wants to Smoke? 2021 Shhh 2021 Knock Knock 2021 Pull Up 2021 I Be Chillin 2021 Me or Sum 2021 She Wants Me Dead 2021

He has also guest appeared in Opp Pack (2021), Stepper (2022), Da Drop (2021), and Opp Party (2022).

Why is he named Nardo Wick?

There are speculations that the name Wick possibly describes his stage persona since he sometimes refers to himself as a wicked millionaire.

Nardo Wick's net worth

According to Rappers Net Worth's website, the American rapper has a modest net worth of $550,000. He has made the earnings as a social media influencer and artist, coupled with events he honours.

How much does it cost to book Nardo Wick?

Although the location of events and the number of days he will perform are some factors that influence how much the rapper charges, it is best to get in touch with Wick through his official agent.

The American rapper enjoys over 1.9 million followers on his Instagram page as of 2 January 2023. On his YouTube channel, he has over 617,000 subscribers, and his videos have been watched over 298 million times since he joined the channel on 23 March 2019.

How tall is Nardo Wick?

Nardo Wick's height is about 5 feet 9 inches, equivalent to 175 centimetres. He weighs around 60 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Nardo Wick is a young rapper who discovered his passion early and chose to pursue it. His father encouraged him by getting him one of the primary equipment he needed to succeed in his chosen field while also serving as his sound engineer. He has made a name for himself with a significant social media following.

