Jeffrey Brezovar's bio: meet the father of the fast-rising star Milo Manheim
Milo Manheim is one of the newest young talents to have found significant success in Hollywood through his breakout role as Zed on Disney Channel's Zombies movie franchise. Since the movies premiered, his fanbase has had growing public interest in his personal life and family, especially his parents. Here, we discuss what we know about him and Jeffrey Brezovar, his father.
Although his mother is also a public figure, thanks to her acting career, less is known about his father. He is also not currently with his mother but has stuck around to see his son growing up throughout the years, and the two seem to have a loving father-and-son relationship. Here is his profile summary before we go into more.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Jeffrey Brezovar
|Nickname
|Jeff
|Date of birth
|22 May 1972
|Age
|50 years of age (2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Birthplace
|Middleton, Wisconsin, USA
|Religious beliefs
|Gay
|Current residence
|Various locations in the USA (Madison, Wisconsin - Palm Springs, California - Santa Fe, New Mexico)
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Single
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|68 kg
|Height
|178 cm
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Profession
|Former model, photographer
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$1 million (most widely reported)
|Social media profiles
Jeffrey Brezovar’s Wikipedia and other online reports show that there is little information available about his family background and parents.
Who are Milo Manheim's parents?
Jeffery and Camryn Manheim currently co-parent their biological son, and despite not being together romantically, the duo are on seemingly good terms. The duo were long-term friends before having Milo and have remained close since.
Who is Milo Manheim's mom?
As briefly mentioned, Camryn Manheim is no stranger to the limelight herself. She is an actress best known for her roles in Ghost Whisperer, The Makeover, Elvis, The Practice, Law & Order and The Hot Flashes.
Is Jeffrey Brezovar alive?
Despite some concerns from the online rumour mill, Milo's father is alive and well.
Jeffrey Brezovar’s age
The former model is 50 years of age as of 2022.
Jeffrey Brezovar’s height
He stands at 178 cm.
Jeffrey Brezovar’s wife
Despite having had a child with Camryn, Jeffrey Brezovar is not married to her or anyone at this point and has since openly come out as gay. Jeffrey Brezovar does not have a current partner or is keeping it under wraps.
Jeffrey Brezovar’s net worth
There is no confirmed amount, but most reports estimate his net worth to be $1 million.
Jeffrey Brezovar's social media profiles
Jeffrey Brezovar’s Instagram is @brezovarjeffrey, with 3,134 followers on the platform. He does not seem to have any other social media profiles.
Jeffrey Brezovar may not be in his son's life in a traditional sense. However, their blended family seems to work wonderfully for all involved, and they are still a strong family unit despite their unique relationship dynamics.
