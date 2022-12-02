Milo Manheim is one of the newest young talents to have found significant success in Hollywood through his breakout role as Zed on Disney Channel's Zombies movie franchise. Since the movies premiered, his fanbase has had growing public interest in his personal life and family, especially his parents. Here, we discuss what we know about him and Jeffrey Brezovar, his father.

Jeffery often proudly posts photos of himself and his son on Instagram. Photo: @brezovarjeffrey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although his mother is also a public figure, thanks to her acting career, less is known about his father. He is also not currently with his mother but has stuck around to see his son growing up throughout the years, and the two seem to have a loving father-and-son relationship. Here is his profile summary before we go into more.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jeffrey Brezovar Nickname Jeff Date of birth 22 May 1972 Age 50 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Middleton, Wisconsin, USA Religious beliefs Gay Current residence Various locations in the USA (Madison, Wisconsin - Palm Springs, California - Santa Fe, New Mexico) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 68 kg Height 178 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Former model, photographer Native language English Net worth $1 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram

Jeffrey Brezovar’s Wikipedia and other online reports show that there is little information available about his family background and parents.

Who are Milo Manheim's parents?

Jeffery and Camryn Manheim currently co-parent their biological son, and despite not being together romantically, the duo are on seemingly good terms. The duo were long-term friends before having Milo and have remained close since.

Who is Milo Manheim's mom?

As briefly mentioned, Camryn Manheim is no stranger to the limelight herself. She is an actress best known for her roles in Ghost Whisperer, The Makeover, Elvis, The Practice, Law & Order and The Hot Flashes.

Is Jeffrey Brezovar alive?

Despite some concerns from the online rumour mill, Milo's father is alive and well.

Jeffrey Brezovar’s age

The former model is 50 years of age as of 2022.

Milo seems to share a strong bond with his father. Photo: @brezovarjeffrey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jeffrey Brezovar’s height

He stands at 178 cm.

Jeffrey Brezovar’s wife

Despite having had a child with Camryn, Jeffrey Brezovar is not married to her or anyone at this point and has since openly come out as gay. Jeffrey Brezovar does not have a current partner or is keeping it under wraps.

Jeffrey Brezovar’s net worth

There is no confirmed amount, but most reports estimate his net worth to be $1 million.

Jeffrey Brezovar's social media profiles

Jeffrey Brezovar’s Instagram is @brezovarjeffrey, with 3,134 followers on the platform. He does not seem to have any other social media profiles.

Jeffrey Brezovar may not be in his son's life in a traditional sense. However, their blended family seems to work wonderfully for all involved, and they are still a strong family unit despite their unique relationship dynamics.

READ ALSO: Who is Mosley Thompson Manning (Peyton Manning's daughter)?

Briefly.co.za wrote about another family member of a celebrity, Mosley Thompson Manning, better known as American football quarterback Peyton Manning's daughter.

This article details her full biography, including who her mother is, her education and her siblings.

Source: Briefly News