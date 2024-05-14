Maria Taylor's husband: Everything we know about Jon Lee

Suzette Maria Taylor needs no introduction to American sports journalism. Her charismatic personality and unique talent have captivated millions of sports lovers worldwide. Due to this popularity, details about her personal life are subject to public scrutiny as fans seek to unravel facts about her love life. So, who is Maria Taylor's husband?

Maria at the Sofi Stadium in 2022 (L). The journalist and her husband, Jon Lee, having a good time in 2021 (R). Photo: Jevone Moore via Getty Images, @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Maria Taylor is a renowned sports analyst for NBC Sports. But beyond her illustrious career, Taylor is a doting wife and mother of one. Her spouse, Jon Lee, is a British art dealer and businessman who prefers maintaining a low-key profile despite his wife’s prominence. An in-depth analysis uncovers exciting details about the celebrity husband.

Maria Taylor’s profile summary

Who is Maria Taylor’s husband, Jon Lee?

Born and raised in England, UK, Jon Lee is reportedly an alumnus of the University of Oxford. Due to his private lifestyle, info about his early life and family background remains a mystery.

Jon Lee during a photo shoot with his wife, Maria Taylor. Photo: @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Jon Lee’s career

According to The Journal Bharat, the British entrepreneur is widely recognized for his role in the art and tech industries.

He made his career debut as a software engineer at Google, working on projects such as Google Maps and Google Street View. In 2015, Jon left Google, and a year later, he co-founded Paddle, an online auction service for art and luxury items.

The platform has collaborated with notable firms such as Temasek Holdings and Sequoia Capital. In 2018, Lee founded Squared Circles. This agency partners with brands to create interactive and immersive AI-generated experiences.

Where is Maria Taylor’s husband now?

The celebrity spouse currently resides with his family in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He focuses on his entrepreneurial pursuits away from the spotlight that comes with his wife’s celebrity status.

Sportscaster Maria Taylor during the ESSENCE Black Women In Sports at Westside Cultural Arts Centre in 2022. Photo: Derek White

Who is Maria Taylor?

Before 2012, Maria was a reporter for IMG College at the University of Georgia for three years. In 2013, she was featured on ESPN2’s weekly college football telecast.

In addition, Taylor was an analyst on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Preview Show and NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show for two years. In 2014, she joined SEC Network as a college football reporter.

She began hosting NBA Countdown in 2019. On 23 July 2021, Maria made her on-air debut for the NBC Sports network.

In the 2021 NFL season, she joined NBC’s Football Night in America pre-game show as a panellist. Since 2023, the media personality has hosted college football coverages for NBC Sports.

How old is Maria Taylor?

Maria (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 12 May 1987 in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA. The journalist’s parents, Steve and Suzette Taylor, raised her alongside her two siblings, Vanna and Steve Taylor Jr.

She attended Centennial High School before proceeding to the University of Georgia on an athletic scholarship.

Maria Taylor during the Rose Bowl game of Stanford versus Iowa at the Rose Bowl in 2016. Photo: Adam Davistswire

Maria Taylor’s marriage

Maria Taylor and Jon Lee exchanged nuptials in February 2021. Taking to Instagram, she captioned a photo with her husband:

I love our love story.

In a 2022 TikTok post, the journalist shared details about their relationship and how her husband is her support system.

I woke up grateful for my husband. We have known each other since high school. Our road to marriage was not easy, but it was worth it. He always wants me to shine and pushes me to greatness, even when I doubt myself.

Taylor also added how Lee embraces her regardless of her imperfections:

He makes life fun. He knows I am not perfect and loves me despite all my flaws, wanting nothing in return. Thank you, God, for giving me the husband I have always prayed for.

Does Maria Taylor have kids?

Lee and Maria welcomed their first child, Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill, on 24 December 2023. In an interview with PEOPLE, the television personality narrated how the birth of her son changed her life, saying:

My journey to motherhood has been challenging. There were several times I thought I would never become a mom. But when my son was placed on my chest, our hearts were overwhelmed with love and gratitude. I immediately knew I had given birth to my soulmate.

NBC Sports Maria Taylor before an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. Photo: Scott Winters

Was Maria Taylor married to Rodney Blackstock?

Suzette’s current marriage to Jon is her second one, as she was previously married to Rodney Blackstock.

The duo tied the knot in 2019 but parted ways in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Maria Taylor’s ex-husband is an Agency owner at COUNTRY Financial, Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

What is Maria Taylor’s net worth?

Sportskeeda estimates Suzette’s net worth to be $6 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful career as a sportscaster.

Maria Taylor’s husband, Jon Lee, has been her support system since they married in 2021. However, unlike his celebrity wife, Lee avoids the spotlight and stays away from the internet’s prying eyes. The couple shares a four-month-old son.

