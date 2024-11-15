Who is Isla Amelia Gates? Meet Josh Gates and Hallie Gnatovich’s daughter

Ironically, a man who uncovers deep secrets in the world keeps his family life private. Well, Isla Amelia Gates is the daughter of Josh Gates, the brainer behind Expedition Unknown and host of Destination Truth. He tries to keep his daughter from the public, but fans want to know about the celebrity child.

L-R: Josh Gates, Rock Gnatovich, Owen Indiana, Hallie, and Isla Amelia. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz on Getty Images, @halliegnatovich on Instagram (modified by author)

Josh Gates is an American actor, TV producer, and host known for his archaeological and scientific discoveries. He had Isla Amelia Gates with his ex-wife, Hallie Gnatovich. The parents post about their daughter on their social media pages but hide her face, making her identity unknown.

Isla Amelia Gates' biography summary

Full name Isla Amelia Gates Gender Female Date of birth October 2018 Age 6 years old as of 2024 Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Mother Hallie Gnatovich Father Josh Gates Siblings 1

Does Josh Gates have a daughter?

Isla Gates is Josh's daughter and second child with American professional therapist and actress Hallie Gnatovich. In 2018, her mother shared an Instagram post where she held her and added the caption:

It might be because I'm almost always moving around; our baby has a habit of holding onto my braid. Resourceful little one.

Isla Amelia Gates' age

She is six years old as of 2024. Josh Gates' daughter was born in October 2018, but the exact day and place of birth are unknown. However, she has American citizenship.

Facts about Isla Amelia Gates. Photo: Theo Wargo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Where is Josh Gates originally from?

Josh hails from Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, United States. Born on 10 August 1977 and raised in this coastal town, Josh Gates' family developed a passion for exploration.

He was influenced by his father's global diving expeditions and frequent family trips to England, courtesy of his British mother.

How did Josh Gates get famous?

The renowned TV producer and presenter gained fame hosting travel and adventure shows. His breakthrough came with SyFy's Destination Truth and Stranded. As a Tufts University graduate in archaeology and drama published on his official website, Josh Gates has travelled to over 50 countries, scaling mountains and participating in underwater excavations.

Gates currently hosts Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown and Legendary Locations. His charismatic personality and passion for exploration have earned him many followers on his social media handles. He is also the general trustee on the governing board of the Archaeological Institute of America.

His career spans reality TV shows, paranormal investigations, and documentary series. As per his IMDb page, he has had notable appearances in the following films and TV shows:

Beg, Borrow & Deal

Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files

Expedition: Back to the Future

Ghost Nation

Truly Famous

Stranded

Hallie Gnatovich and Josh Gates. Photo: @halliegnatovich on Instagram, Araya Doheny/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Is Josh from Expedition Unknown married in real life?

He is currently divorced. However, he was once married to Hallie Gnatovich, a yoga trainer, licensed therapist, and actress. She attended Oberlin College and Alliant University and later found her therapy practice in 2009.

Gnatovich owns Hallie G Therapy, a website focusing on marriage and family therapy and helps young people, actors, mothers, writers, and the LGBTQ+ community. She described herself on her company's website, stating:

Some personal details about me that might be helpful: I'm 43 years old. A runner, camper, and reader. Recovering people pleaser. Lover of live music and silent retreats in the mountains. Divorced. Mother to two delightful, wild children.

Hallie worked as a researcher on Destination Truth from 2007 to 2012 and appeared in eight episodes, including The Yowie and Haunted Mosque (S2. E7) and Ghosts of Cannibal Village/Kapre (S5. E3). She also acted in Archer House (2007).

Josh Gates and Hallie Gnatovich met on the set of Destination Truth in 2007, where Hallie worked as a researcher. They tied the knot in 2014 at a private ceremony in Maine.

Josh Gates at the NBC Experience Store in December 2011. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

What has happened to Josh Gates?

In August 2021, Hallie announced their separation, stating they had been apart for a year and a half. Their divorce was finalised on 12 July 2021.

How many children does Josh Gates have?

He has two children with his ex-wife. Hallie Gnatovich and Josh Gates' kids are Owen Indiana, born on 12 February 2016, and Isla. The couple co-parent their children.

Isla Amelia Gates is the young daughter of two divorced celebrities, Josh Gates and Hallie Gnatovich. Although not on the public radar, she is famous because of her parents.

