Meet Kai Bradbury, the actor playing Denny in 'Virgin River'

Kai Bradbury is a Canadian-born actor known for his skills and talent. You probably have seen him in movies and TV series, including Virgin River, where he starred as Denny. His inspiring journey has brought him to the limelight, earning him fans all over.

Bradbury rose from humble beginnings. He was raised by parents of different backgrounds and learned mixed cultures. He made a name for himself in the film industry by landing roles on Motherland: Fort Salem, Warigami and Virgin River.

Kai Bradbury's profile summary

Full name Kai Bradbury Date of birth 9 January 1994 Age 30 (as of 2024) Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Japanese-Scottish Height 1.80 m (5' 11") Weight 74 kg Education Capilano University's Musical Theater Program Occupation Actor Popular movies The Boys, Motherland: Fort Salem, Altered Carbon, Warigami, Virgin River, Menendez: Blood Brothers Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Who is Denny in Virgin River?

Canadian actor Kai Bradbury (aged 30 as of 2024) became famous for his role as Denny Cutler in Netflix's TV series Virgin River. He was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. Speaking in an interview in 2020, Kai touched on his experience of growing up in a mixed race. He said,

Both my parents are immigrants, which is why I think their culture is heavily in me. The best part about being mixed-race is the gift of appreciating culture. I always thought it kind of special to be able to experience almost two different lives and also challenging to find identity in this new pairing of worlds.

Kai Bradbury's parents

Kai's father is Scottish, and his mother is Japanese. He grew up speaking Japanese with his mother and also speaks English and French.

Is Kai Bradbury gay?

Many fans have inquired about Kai Bradbury's relationship status and whether he is dating. The actor has kept his love life private. Most sources state he is straight.

Acting career

In his biography at Kai Bradbury Central, it states the actor discovered his passion and love for acting at 14. He spent his teen years acting in theatre plays across Vancouver.

Kai landed roles in numerous plays at the Vancouver and Edinburgh International Fringe Festival, which helped him nurture his talent. He later joined the Capilano University’s Musical Theater Program in North Vancouver.

Kai Bradbury's movies and TV shows

The Canadian has started in some of the best movies, showcasing his diverse skills. His first professional TV appearance was on Amazon's The Man in the High Castle in 2016. Kai's role as Denny in Virgin River made him even more famous. Here is a breakdown of his film credits.

Movie/TV series Year of cast Episode(s) Starring as The Man in the High Castle 2016 3 Kempaitai Officer Menendez: Blood Brothers 2017 Movie Glenn Stevens (Lyle's Friend) Untold Stories of the ER 2017 2 Derryck Anda Altered Carbon 2018 3 Tadao The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar 2018 Movie Olympic Swimmer Supernatural 2018 1 Clerk Warigami 2019 10 Vincent The Boys 2019 6 The Female's Brother (17) The Terror 2019 1 Nick Okada Virgin River 2019 4 Denny Cutler Motherland: Fort Salem 2020 10 Gerit Buttonwood Family Law 2021 1 Bailey Jacobs Are You Afraid of the Dark? 2022 2 Jonas Cutter The Imperfects 2022 3 Nathaniel Lang Wild Cards 2024 1 Indiana Nelles Sight Unseen 2024 1 Griffin Lording

Who did Kai Bradbury play in Supernatural?

The actor played Clerk in 'A Most Holy Man' (SS13 EP15) of the Supernatural TV series. The film follows the life of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, who track and hunt down mysterious and demonic creatures.

Kai Bradbury on Virgin River

The Canadian starred as Denny Cutler in the American romantic drama but had initially auditioned for a different character. In an interview, he disclosed how he nearly landed the role of Parker, Lizzie's ex-boyfriend. He said,

I auditioned for Markian Tarasiuk's role as Lizzie's LA boyfriend that we meet in season three...Shortly after that, I got my audition for Denny.

Bradbury then auditioned for Denny, Doc's long-lost grandson. In the film, Denny has a degenerative condition called Huntington's Disease. He also dates Lizzie on the show.

Kai Bradbury's net worth

Although the Canadian is not among the wealthiest actors, he has quite a decent amount of wealth. Stark Times estimates his wealth between $5 million and $6 million.

Frequently asked questions

Kai Bradbury is passionate about painting, photography, singing, and dancing. Here are more facts and frequently asked questions about him.

What nationality is Kai Bradbury? He is a Canadian, born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. The actor is half-Japanese and half-Scottish.

He is a Canadian, born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. The actor is half-Japanese and half-Scottish. Is Kai Bradbury married? He is allegedly single. It is not known whether Kai Bradbury has a wife, girlfriend, or partner

He is allegedly single. It is not known whether Kai Bradbury has a wife, girlfriend, or partner How tall is Kai Bradbury? The actor stands at a height of 1.80 m or 5 feet and 11 inches.

After years of hard work and dedication, Canada's Kai Bradbury is rolling with roles in Hollywood because of his exceptional talent and skills. He still has more to offer as fans hope to enjoy watching him on the screens for many years to come.

