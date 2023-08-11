Meet Maggie Smith's spouse, Beverley Cross, who succumbed to heart disease

Downtown Abbey star Maggie Smith is one of the 1950s iconic British actors of all time. Her unique television, film, and theatre talent has earned her two Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award. The veteran actress has remained single for two decades after losing her beloved Beverley Cross. Who is Maggie Smith's spouse, and what happened to him?

Actress Dame Maggie Smith and her partner Beverley Cross. Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA Image

Source: Getty Images

Who is Beverley Cross? He was a prominent English playwright, librettist, and screenwriter known for his play One More River and an adaptation of Marc Camoletti's French farce Boeing-Boeing, released in 1962. Maggie Smith's spouse is regarded as her rock as he was the one who pushed her to stardom via his written plays. Although he is no longer alive, the actress admits to missing him and acknowledging his motivation for her life's success.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alan Beverley Cross Date of birth 13 April 1931 Age 66 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth London, England Date of death 20 March 1998 Nationality British Ethnicity White Mother Eileen Dale Father George Cross Marital status Divorcee Ex-wife Maggie Smith Children 3 School Pangbourne Nautical College; Balliol College, Oxford Occupation Playwright, screenwriter, librettist

Early life

Maggie Smith's husband was born in London, England. His mother was Eileen Dale, a dancer and actress, while his father, George Cross, was a theatrical manager. He received his grooming from his theatrical family.

Cross attended the Pangbourne Nautical College, and after graduation, he enlisted in the British Army. There, he served in the Norwegian Merchant Navy before enrolling at Balliol College, Oxford, where he studied history.

How old was Beverley Cross when he died?

Beverley Cross' age when he died was 66. He was born on 13 April 1931 and died on 20 March 1998 in London.

Career

Mr Cross embarked on a diverse career by trying acting initially with the Shakespeare Memorial Theater Company in Stratford-on-Avon. He worked as a production assistant at the BBC for children's drama and began writing children's plays. His first two plays, The Singing Dolphin and The Three Cavaliers received positive responses.

Beverley Cross' playwright career blossomed with his first adult play, One More River, which brought him instant recognition. The play premiered in 1958 at the New Shakespeare Theatre in Liverpool. Cross also directed the play in Sydney in 1964.

English actress Maggie Smith posed with her late husband, playwright Beverley Cross in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Aside from playwriting, he ventured into writing opera librettos like The Mines of Sulphur for Richard Rodney Bennett and The Rising of the Moon for Nicholas Maw. Beverley also became well-known for his screenplays, including Jason and the Argonauts and Clash of the Titans.

He also adapted Half a Sixpence for the film version in 1967, which was a lively musical comedy. Again he contributed to the script for Lawrence of Arabia in 1962.

What happened to Beverley Cross?

He had issues with his health. And on 20 March 1998, he died in London. Beverley Cross' age at death was 66.

What did Beverley Cross die of?

Beverley Cross' cause of death was due to heart disease. Other reports state he died treating a series of aneurysms. The disease is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall or stretching of the wall of an artery, vein, or heart.

Did Maggie Smith ever marry?

She married twice in her lifetime, but her marital journey was filled with twists and turns. She first married actor Robert Stephens on 29 June 1967, and they had two sons, actors Chris Larkin (born 1967) and Toby Stephens (born 1969), before divorcing in 1975. Later that year, on 23 June, she married playwright Beverley Cross in a civil ceremony at the Greenwich registry office.

Her relationship with Cross dates back to their Oxford days when Cross had feelings for Smith while she was cast in his play Strip the Willow in 1960, but he was trying to divorce his first wife, Elizabeth Clunies-Ross.

Smith fell in love with Robert Stephens and married him after they were introduced to work together at the National Theater at the Old Vic. During her marriage to Stephens, Smith won an Academy Award for her role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

As a result of their union, Cross took his second wife model Gayden Collins. After their respective divorces, Smith and Cross married in 1975. Their relationship endured until Cross died. Cross is survived by two daughters and a son from his previous marriages.

Dame Maggie Smith attended Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/Wire Image

Source: Getty Images

Does Maggie Smith have Graves disease?

In January 1988, Smith was diagnosed with Graves' disease and received radiotherapy and optical surgery. This is a rare immune disorder associated with hyperthyroidism, which is the excessive production of thyroid hormones. It affects only two per cent of women in the UK.

She was also rumoured to be scared after being rushed to the hospital for chest pains. In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but fully recovered by 2009 after undergoing chemo and radiotherapy.

Is Maggie Smith alive?

The 88 years old woman is still strong and alive. Dame Margaret Natalie Smith is still working on her acting career and spends time with her kids and grandchildren.

Beverley Cross' net worth

The former celebrity husband does not have an estimated net worth. But his wife has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Maggie Smith's spouse was a great man whose work aided in moulding the modern-day entertainment industry. He inspired his wife and many others, making him a legendary figure to date.

READ ALSO: Who is Eric Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband? Everything about him

As published on Briefly.co.za, Eric Maurice became popular the day he started a relationship with the famous and award-winning Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Eric Maurice was Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband; they married for over a decade between 1990 and 2001. Sheryl once said that at some point in her life, she only wanted to focus on her life. Please find out more about him in the post.

Source: Briefly News