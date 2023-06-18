The TV series Cobra Kai has garnered a devoted fan base, with actors Xolo Maridueña and Hannah Kepple capturing the hearts of many. Their reported off-screen romance has generated significant interest among fans. Curious to know more about Xolo Maridueña's girlfriend and their current relationship status? Here is what you need to know.

Is Hannah Kepple still Xolo Maridueña's GF? Everything we know. Photo: Amanda Edwards, Vivien Killilea (Modified by editor)

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Kepple is not only Xolo Maridueña's alleged girlfriend but also a highly-acclaimed American actress, model, and singer. She gained recognition as Moon on the web series Cobra Kai. Apart from her notable role, she has also appeared in other TV shows and smaller projects, showcasing her versatile talent.

Profile summary

Full name Hannah Kepple Gender Female Date of birth 20 November 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Brevard, North Carolina, United States Current residence Asheville, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-86 Dress size 6 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Julie Kepple Father Rich Kepple Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Ex-partner Xolo Maridueña Profession Actress, social media personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who plays Moon in Cobra Kai?

Hannah Kepple played the role. She was born in Brevard, North Carolina, United States. Her parents are Julie and Rich. She has two younger siblings, Ben and Ella.

How old is Moon from Cobra Kai in real life?

Hannah Kepple's age is 23 years as of June 2023. She was born on 20 November 2000. Kepple's birthday is celebrated on the 20th of November every year. She holds American citizenship.

How tall is Hannah Kepple?

Hannah Kepple's height is 5 feet and 5 inches. She weighs approximately 55 kilograms. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

What movies has Hannah Kepple been in?

Kepple's acting career began in 2018 when she was cast as Moon in the TV series Cobra Kai, a sequel to The Karate Kid. She appeared in 20 episodes of Cobra Kai. In addition to her role in Cobra Kai, she has appeared in over ten other film and TV projects. Here is a list of Hannah Kepple's movies and TV shows:

Kepple arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagi

Source: Getty Images

Your Worst Nightmare

Tell Me Your Secrets

Creepshow

Just Beyond

Cobra Kai

The Man Cave Chronicle Podcast

Let's Dive In

Hellblazerbiz

Steve Varley Show

Who is Hannah Kepple's boyfriend?

Hannah Kepple's speculated boyfriend is her Cobra Kai co-star, Xolo Maridueña. He is a Mexican, Cuban, and Ecuadorian actor from Los Angeles and gained recognition for his roles in Blue Beetle and Dealin' with Idiots. His portrayal of Miguel in Cobra Kai skyrocketed his fame.

Hannah and Xolo confirmed their relationship during an interview at the Paley Center in April 2019. They started becoming flirty after the first season of Cobra Kai and eventually began dating. Kepple had the following to say:

I am dating Xolo who plays Miguel. We were actually friends, and a little flirty. Then we started talking after season 1, and it clicked.

They publicly shared their affection for each other through pictures on social media, often capturing moments after work or enjoying the town's surroundings.

Are Xolo and Hannah still together?

It is unclear whether the lovebirds are still together. They admitted to dating in 2019 but have since deleted each other's photos on social media. Speculations suggest they have ended their relationship, but neither has confirmed or denied it.

Actor Hannah attends a benefit, A Night with Anthony Michael Hall, to raise awareness of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) at Tivoli Theater in Downers Grove, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt

Source: Getty Images

Who is Hannah Kepple dating?

Hannah Kepple appears single as of June 2023 and has not been seen with anyone. She is currently prioritising her career.

Hannah Kepple's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hannah Kepple's estimated net worth is $1 million. She has primarily accumulated this wealth through her successful acting career.

Hannah Kepple, the speculated girlfriend of Xolo Maridueña, is a young and talented actress who has significantly impacted the entertainment industry. Despite the outcome of her relationship with the renowned actor, Hannah continues to thrive in her career, aiming for more success.

Source: Briefly News